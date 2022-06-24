ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marine City, MI

County to hear comments on Marine City Highway plan

 3 days ago

A public forum will take place next week to hear comments about proposed upgrades to the Marine City Highway corridor. Unofficially known as 26 Mile Road in St....

downriversundaytimes.com

Heights study session addresses golf course development ban, proposed agreement with concessionaire

HEIGHTS — The Heights City Council tackled two topics during its study session regarding Warren Valley Golf Course on June 21: the golf course development ban resolution, and the concessionaire agreement. Councilmembers Hassan Ahmad, Ray Muscat and Nancy Bryer were absent. Opening the discussions was revising the drafted resolution...
DEARBORN HEIGHTS, MI
bluewaterhealthyliving.com

Historical Trivia… Sherman Woods Subdivision, Port Huron, MI – By Derek Smith

In case you do not follow the website’s historical section, here is some trivia about the “hood.”. There was a petition presented to the Mayor and City Commission of Port Huron on June 7th, 1937, from Sherman Woods residents arguing against the building of a street along the lake from Ballantine to Holland Ave. It was stated in the petition that the proposed road would provide no advantage to anyone and that it would interrupt the quiet and natural beauty of the woods and the lake. It would also destroy many trees and result in a traffic situation that would “destroy the quiet” and bring constant danger to the many and small children whose parents have sought here safety and a natural environment. A street in this location would not allow any non-residents to use the beach, which is all “privately-owned” If you walk the Conger sidewalk, there is a city-owned easement that would have accommodated a street way back then.
PORT HURON, MI
The Grand Rapids Press

Michigan man told DNR he shot, abandoned several deer out of season because it ‘relieved frustration’

KENT COUNTY, MI – A Kent County man is facing several charges after he admitted to shooting numerous deer from his vehicle and abandoning them to “relieve frustration.”. Edward Trout, 29, of Cedar Springs, admitted to Michigan Department of Natural Resources conservation officers that he illegally shot and abandoned multiple deer in Nelson and Spencer townships.
KENT COUNTY, MI
fox2detroit.com

Walled Lake man killed in motorcycle crash in Oakland County

SPRINGFIELD TWP., Mich. (FOX 2) - A Walled Lake man was killed following a motorcycle crash in Oakland County. The crash happened around 3:00 p.m. Friday on Dixie Highway near Hutchinson Drive in Springfield Township. Police say the victim was riding a 2006 Harley-Davidson motorcycle south on Dixie Highway near...
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
deadlinedetroit.com

Detroit awards developer $33M for AMC redevelopment over objections

Detroit City Council awarded a developer $33 million in tax incentives this week despite objections from activists who urged it tie the funds to a community benefits requirement. Axios reports NorthPoint Development's plan to demolish and redevelop the former AMC headquarters was just $4 million shy of the $75 million...
DETROIT, MI
The Oakland Press

Oakland County feels the gas-price burn

Despite minor fluctuations in gas prices, Patrick De Haan, GasBuddy.com’s senior petroleum analyst, said drivers can expect prices to continue rising. That trend could last into the first half of 2023, depending on refinery capacity and staffing. The nationwide average price for a gallon of gasoline hit $5 for...
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
bluewaterhealthyliving.com

“They Call it Memorial” Memorial Stadium, 1945 – By Jeff Stout

By Jeff Stout – Former Port Huron Schools Board Trustee. The source and photos for this story were compiled and archived by Mr. Jeremiah May, a Port Huron High School (PHHS) teacher. Additional information may be obtained at phhshistory.com. As we approach the month of November some of our...
PORT HURON, MI
greatlakesecho.org

Largest tally of snakebites in Michigan

Michigan’s only venomous snake, the eastern massasauga rattlesnake, has been suspected or proven responsible for at least 75 bites reported in the state from 2003 through 2020, according to the most comprehensive tally ever of such incidents. However, “only a handful were actually confirmed bites from identified eastern massasaugas,”...
MICHIGAN STATE
ClickOnDetroit.com

Michigan state trooper, pedestrian hospitalized after crash on I-75

DETROIT – A Michigan State Police trooper and a pedestrian have been hospitalized following a vehicle crash on I-75. The crash occurred late Sunday afternoon in the northbound lanes of I-75 near Dearborn Street. Investigators say a state trooper was responding to a report of a pedestrian on the...
MICHIGAN STATE
WLNS

Hazards on Lake Michigan today

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Swimmers are at risk today due to hazardous conditions on Lake Michigan. If you’re planning on heading out on the lake this afternoon or evening, be aware of the hazardous swimming conditions. According to the National Weather Service, there is a Beach Hazards Statement in effect through late tonight along […]
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
whmi.com

Race Car Owned by John Conely Wins Award at Ford House

The Conely Race Team, headed by Brighton businessman John Conely, participated in the recent 2022 Eyes on Design at Ford House, Design for Speed. The event was held the weekend of June 19th at the Ford estate on Lake St. Clair in Grosse Pointe Shores. Conely’s team from Brighton submitted...
BRIGHTON, MI

