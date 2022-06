The Chappaqua Library Board of Trustees accepted the resignation of Director Andrew Farber last Tuesday, the latest upheaval for the library in the past three months. Farber is scheduled to leave his post this Friday and will be heading to take a librarian’s position at the Greenburgh Public Library, he told The Examiner last week. He has served in Chappaqua since October 2020.

