National Food Truck Day celebrates mobile meals

By Ben Hooper
 3 days ago
June 24 (UPI) -- National Food Truck Day, celebrated annually on the fourth Friday in June, was originally celebrated in October and was founded by a Texas radio DJ.

The holiday was inaugurated on Oct. 11, 2015, by Rick McNeely, aka DJ Rick, a radio personality for the Fishbowl Radio Network in Arlington, Texas. The holiday was designed to celebrate and promote food trucks, which gained newfound popularity in the 2000s.

Roaming Hunger, a networking platform for food truck and catering business owners, became involved in the holiday in 2016, and the date was moved in 2018 from October to the fourth Friday in June.

Roaming Hunger said more than 30,000 food trucks across the country are expected to participate in Friday's holiday.

"This year is about celebrating the individual stories of the men and women that make up the mobile food industry," Ross Resnick, founder and CEO of Roaming Hunger, said in a news release announcing the 2022 event.

"These entrepreneurs are local heroes in their communities, and many of their stories are heartwarming and inspiring. We're inviting everyone to go out and make National Food Truck Day about supporting these amazing small businesses that make life delicious for us every single day," Resnick said.

Other holidays and observances for June 24, 2022, include Celebration of the Senses, International Fairy Day, International Rose Day (wine), Museum Comes to Life Day, National Pralines Day, St. Baptiste Day, Swim a Lap Day and Take Your Dog to Work Day.

