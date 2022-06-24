What to Watch Friday: NC woman reps Southern soul food in new cooking series

Here’s a roundup of the best stuff to watch on TV tonight.

Great American Recipe (9 p.m., PBS NC)

A North Carolina home cook gets a chance to show off her Southern culinary skills in this new series that not only looks for talent and skill in its contestants, but “celebrates the multiculturalism that makes American food so vibrant and unique.” The contestants have backgrounds including Syrian, Hungarian, Vietnamese, Mexican, Italian, Puerto Rican and Filipino — and of course, Southern soul food represented by Bambi Daniels .

Daniels is from Winston-Salem but her roots go back to her family’s farms in Chester and Blair, South Carolina . Growing up, family meals were prepared using food grown and raised on those farms, Daniels told PBS. Now living with a family of her own in Winston-Salem, Daniels still uses fresh ingredients in her recipes. Her mother is her culinary inspiration, but health issues keep her mother from cooking, so Daniels’ goal is “to keep the family recipes - which carry the voices of her ancestors - alive,” says PBS. She will prepare her signature dish, which has been passed down through the generations: smoked mac and cheese with bacon . The new series is hosted by Alejandra Ramos with judges Leah Cohen , Tiffany Derry and Graham Elliot .

Bambi Daniels, a contestant on PBS’ ”The Great American Recipe,” is from Winston-Salem, NC, but her roots go back to her family’s farms in Chester and Blair, South Carolina. Cade Martin/PBS

Daytime Emmy Awards (9 p.m., NBC)

The 49th annual festivities salute excellence in daytime television, live from Pasadena, California. Kevin Frazier and Nischelle Turner host and singer Michael Bolton performs.

Check out the nominees in the drama and non-drama categories.

The ABC News documentary series “Mormon No More” premieres on Hulu on June 24, 2022.

Mormon No More (Hulu)

This ABC News documentary series follows two married Mormon moms who fall in love and leave the faith.

From Hulu: “The series explores how the couple navigates telling their husbands, families, and the church, and what it’s like to co-parent their combined seven children with their ex-husbands. Their journey includes other Mormon and ex-Mormon LGBTQ+ allies who wrestle with the church’s prohibitive doctrine on same-sex relationships. Their powerful testimonies speak of shame, rejection, and ultimately hope.”

All four episodes of the series are available to stream today.

Loot (Apple TV+)

In this new workplace comedy, Emmy Award winner Maya Rudolph plays billionaire Molly Novak.

Here’s the description from Apple: Molly has “a dream life, complete with private jets, a sprawling mansion, and a gigayacht — anything her heart desires. But when her husband of 20 years betrays her, she spirals publicly, becoming fuel for tabloid fodder. She’s reaching rock bottom when she learns, to her surprise, that she has a charity foundation run by the no-nonsense Sofia Salinas (Michaela Jaé Rodriguez), who pleads with Molly to stop generating bad press. With her devoted assistant Nicholas (Kim Booster) by her side, and with the help of Sofia and team — including mild-mannered accountant Arthur (Nat Faxon) and her optimistic, pop-culture-loving cousin Howard (Ron Funches) — Molly embarks on a journey of self-discovery. Giving back to others might be what she needs to get back to herself.”

The first three episodes debut today, followed by a new episode every Friday. There are 10 episodes in all.

