ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Lake Mead, largest US reservoir, inches closer to ‘dead pool’ levels

By Michelle Ewing, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
Boston 25 News WFXT
Boston 25 News WFXT
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0yWDFL_0gKlfRXy00

BOULDER CITY, Nev. — Lake Mead, the country’s largest reservoir, is inching closer to “dead pool” status as water levels continue to fall amid a drought, multiple news outlets are reporting.

According to NBC News and ABC News, the water level of the reservoir along the Nevada-Arizona border reached another historic low Thursday, dropping to 1,043.82 feet, the U.S. Bureau of Reclamation reported. Dead pool – when low levels prevent the water from flowing to a dam – would occur at 895 feet, officials said.

Although it likely would take years for Lake Mead to reach the grim milestone, officials are sounding alarms. Last summer, a water shortage forced fewer releases from the reservoir, which produces power at the Hoover Dam and provides drinking water to Nevada, California and Arizona, along with portions of Mexico, ABC News reported. More cuts could come next summer as officials attempt to replenish Lake Mead, according to the news outlet.

“Electricity generation in our western reservoirs becomes a problem as the water level in the reservoirs goes down,” University of Arizona emeritus professor Robert Glennon, a water law expert, told NBC News.

The sinking water level has had other chilling consequences, as well. ABC News reported that authorities discovered human bodies in the reservoir last month, according to Las Vegas Metropolitan Police and the U.S. National Park Service.

Photos: Lake Mead inches closer to 'dead pool' water levels A formerly sunken boat is currently stuck nearly upright in a now-dry section of lakebed at the drought-stricken Lake Mead on June 23, 2022, in the Lake Mead National Recreation Area, Nevada. (Mario Tama/Getty Images)

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 14

billverojam
3d ago

Must be easier to catch fish now that they are more concentrated in much less water volume and surface area. Going to try my luck soon.😃

Reply
2
BPatriot
3d ago

Has anyone else noticed that the level stayed the same for 50 years…. And then ALLLLL of a sudden we hear this new thing about “climate change”…. And then the water started magically dissappearing?

Reply
2
Related
tahoequarterly.com

California’s Lurking Lava

In a state shaped by its explosive past, the eight active volcanoes from Mount Shasta to Salton Buttes pose distant yet significant threats to their local communities, infrastructure and resources. California is no stranger to natural disasters. Between earthquakes, mudslides, floods and wildfires, the Golden State had been handed the...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Field & Stream

Video: Paddleboarders Save California Swimmer Attacked by Great White Shark.

Two paddleboarders and a surfer likely saved a swimmer’s life last Wednesday off Lovers Point Beach in Pacific Grove, California, when they paddled to his rescue after a shark attack. Stephen Bruemmer, a retired Monterey Peninsula College professor in his 60s, sustained serious injuries to his torso and leg, but is in fair and stable condition after being rushed by ambulance to the Natividad Trauma Center, where he underwent surgery to treat his wounds.
PACIFIC GROVE, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Arizona State
State
California State
State
Nevada State
thenevadaindependent.com

An urban inferno awaits street vendors in Las Vegas

I first met Madrigal, or Madri as she prefers to be called, at a Home Depot while organizing our street vendor project. She was splashing water onto the concrete to bring back a cool breeze while simultaneously attempting to cover her neck with a homemade neck gaiter. “It’s the only...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Boston 25 News WFXT

California voters to weigh constitutional right to abortion

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — (AP) — California voters will decide in November whether to guarantee the right to an abortion in their state constitution, a question sure to boost turnout on both sides of the debate during a pivotal midterm election year as Democrats try to keep control of Congress after the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade.
CALIFORNIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Water Level#Reservoirs#Water Shortage#Nbc News#Abc News
thenevadaindependent.com

Federal agency extends emergency protections to rare Nevada toad

Good morning, and welcome to the Indy Environment newsletter. As always, we want to hear from readers. Let us know what you’re seeing on the ground and how policies are affecting you. Email me with any tips or suggestions at daniel@thenvindy.com. If you’re interested in learning more about how...
NEVADA STATE
KSLTV

Flood watch over popular Utah recreation areas Sunday

UTAH — A flood watch is in effect over central southern Utah, from noon through Sunday night, as thunderstorms create potentially deadly conditions. The flood watch includes many areas were Utahns and visitors to the state spend weekend recreation time including national parks, Lake Powell and state parks. The NWS Salt Lake office said the flash floods are most likely to develop in slot canyons, normally dry washes and areas near recent wildfire burn scars.
UTAH STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
realtrends.com

These housing markets are hotter than ever. But water is running out

According to local lore, in the early 1800’s French-Canadian fur traders were caught in a dreadful snowstorm, and, to lighten their load, they buried large amounts of poudre (gunpowder) in a cache (hiding place) along the banks of a river. Today, the Cache la Poudre River runs through modern-day Fort Collins, Colorado.
FORT COLLINS, CO
tahoequarterly.com

Dirt Magic in the Making

Forward-thinking recreationists in the Lake Tahoe and Lost Sierra regions are resurrecting historic dirt routes forgotten by time to reconnect our communities. For as long as organisms have roamed earth, there have been trails—pathways connecting one point to another for animals to find food, water and shelter. As human...
VERDI, NV
AccuWeather

Lake Mead water levels drop closer to dead pool status

The nation’s largest reservoir is at its lowest level since it was filled in the 1930s, and experts say that the declining water levels are ‘deadly serious.’. Water levels at Lake Mead dropped to historic lows this week with persistent drought exacerbated by climate change and increased water demands driving the reservoir closer to becoming a "dead pool."
ENVIRONMENT
news3lv.com

Boat catches fire on Lake Mead

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Officials are investigating a boat fire that happened on Lake Mead Saturday afternoon. According to the National Parks Service, the boat was likely a standard inboard/outboard engine vessel with an electrical source that may have contributed. NPS and BLM fire crews fully extinguished the fire...
ACCIDENTS
Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston, MA
104K+
Followers
113K+
Post
33M+
Views
ABOUT

Boston 25 News WFXT is helping you stay informed and stay connected with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.boston25news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy