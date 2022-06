Among the first African American Marines was an aspiring entrepreneur with metro Detroit roots who would go on to become the first Black supplier of aftermarket parts to Chrysler. That multitalented gentleman was the late Earl Hood Sr. Today, Mr. Hood’s name still is associated with automobiles, thanks to his son, Earl “Butch” Hood Jr., who operates Hood’s Car Care Clinic in northwest Detroit. ...

DETROIT, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO