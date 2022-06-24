Man, teenage girl died after being hit by a vehicle in National City; DUI suspected to be a factor (National City, CA)

06.24.2022 | 6:24 AM | SAN DIEGO – Border Patrol Agents watched the male driver of the white car pick up 3 males believed to be undocumented immigrants in the eastern area of Otay Mesa. The Agents attempted to stop the vehicle and the driver fled at high speed. The smuggler missed the turn onto the northbound SR-125 (Toll Road) from eastbound Otay Mesa Rd. and with the BP Agent close behind, both drivers went off of the roadway and hit a large ditch crashing into the embankment of the SR-125. All 4 men in the car were apprehended. The smuggler/driver and one male in the front seats suffered major injuries and were transported to a local hospital. The BP Agent suffered minor injuries and was also transported to a hospital. The other 2 undocumented immigrants were arrested. A CalFire Engine was on its way to Otay Mtn. to rescue an undocumented immigrant and witnessed the crash and was on the scene immediately to help with the injuries. For licensing, contact info@onscene.tv Follow our other platforms! IG – https://www.instagram.com/onscenetv/?hl=en FB – https://www.facebook.com/onscenetv/

SAN DIEGO, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO