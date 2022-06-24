ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
National City, CA

Man, teenage girl died after being hit by a vehicle in National City; DUI suspected to be a factor (National City, CA)

Nationwide Report
Nationwide Report
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0QHsQb_0gKlf5ST00
Man, teenage girl died after being hit by a vehicle in National City; DUI suspected to be a factor (National City, CA)Nationwide Report

A teenage girl and a man lost their lives after getting struck by a vehicle late Wednesday in National City while the driver involved was detained in connection with the accident. As per the initial information, the authorities actively responded to the 3100 block of East Plaza Boulevard at around 10:20 p.m. after getting reports of a crash involving pedestrians [...]

Read More >>

More California News from Nationwide Report™

California Resources from Nationwide Report™

Want more? Follow us on NewsBreak and join our Daily Newsletter.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Nationwide Report

81-year-old Leonard Rarick dead, 1 person hospitalized after a crash in Castaic (Castaic, CA)

81-year-old Leonard Rarick dead, 1 person hospitalized after a crash in Castaic (Castaic, CA)Nationwide Report. Authorities identified 81-year-old Leonard Rarick, from San Diego, as the man who lost his life following a traffic collision Friday in Castaic. The fatal solo-vehicle accident took place at around 9:30 a.m. at the Templin Highway off-ramp from the northbound Golden State (5) Freeway [...]
CASTAIC, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Accidents
City
San Diego, CA
National City, CA
Crime & Safety
State
California State
City
National City, CA
City
San Jose, CA
National City, CA
Accidents
City
Los Angeles, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
NBC San Diego

Deadly Double Shooting Reported in Valley Center: SDSO

An investigation is underway after two people were shot and killed Sunday night in Valley Center. The San Diego County Sheriff’s Department said it received a call of a shooting shortly before 10 p.m. on the 14700 block of Interlachen Terrace. There, officials discovered two people dead. Authorities did...
VALLEY CENTER, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dui#California Resources#Traffic Accident#California Drivers#Daily Newsletter
Nationwide Report

44-year-old man dead after being hit by a car in Encinitas (Encinitas, CA)

44-year-old man dead after being hit by a car in Encinitas (Encinitas, CA)Nationwide Report. A 44-year-old man lost his life after a vehicle drove through the shrubbery and hit him while he was lying near some bushes in an Encinitas parking lot on Friday afternoon. As per the initial information, the fatal incident took place just before 3:45 p.m. in the parking lot of Enterprise Bank & Trust on North El Camino Real [...]
ENCINITAS, CA
NBC San Diego

Driver Killed After Car Crashes Into Tree, Combusts in Chula Vista

A person was killed Saturday when a vehicle left the road and crashed into a tree, police said. At 12:35 a.m. Saturday, police received several calls regarding a single-vehicle crash into a tree in the 1900 Block of Otay Lakes Road, said Officer Ryan Culver of the Chula Vista Police Department.
CHULA VISTA, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Accidents
sandiegocountynews.com

Vehicle runs over a man lying on the grass in a parking lot

Encinitas, CA–A man lying on the grass near a row of shrubs was killed Friday when a vehicle rolled over a curb and struck the 44-year-old victim on an embankment below the parking spaces, authorities said. The incident occurred around 3:43 p.m. in the parking lot of Enterprise Bank,...
ENCINITAS, CA
onscene.tv

Border Patrol Agent & Two Immigrants Injured in Pursuit Crash | San Diego

06.24.2022 | 6:24 AM | SAN DIEGO – Border Patrol Agents watched the male driver of the white car pick up 3 males believed to be undocumented immigrants in the eastern area of Otay Mesa. The Agents attempted to stop the vehicle and the driver fled at high speed. The smuggler missed the turn onto the northbound SR-125 (Toll Road) from eastbound Otay Mesa Rd. and with the BP Agent close behind, both drivers went off of the roadway and hit a large ditch crashing into the embankment of the SR-125. All 4 men in the car were apprehended. The smuggler/driver and one male in the front seats suffered major injuries and were transported to a local hospital. The BP Agent suffered minor injuries and was also transported to a hospital. The other 2 undocumented immigrants were arrested. A CalFire Engine was on its way to Otay Mtn. to rescue an undocumented immigrant and witnessed the crash and was on the scene immediately to help with the injuries. For licensing, contact info@onscene.tv Follow our other platforms! IG – https://www.instagram.com/onscenetv/?hl=en FB – https://www.facebook.com/onscenetv/
SAN DIEGO, CA
NBC San Diego

Suspected Drunk Driver in Deadly National City Crash Just Got Off Probation for DUI: DA

The woman accused of striking and killing two pedestrians – including a teenager – in National City pleaded not guilty on all charges Friday. Tayishe Baltys, 43, is charged with two counts of gross vehicular manslaughter and two counts of DUI causing injury or death to someone. She entered a not guilty plea on each charge as she appeared in a video conference call from Las Colinas Detention and Reentry Facility.
NATIONAL CITY, CA
Nationwide Report

Nationwide Report

43K+
Followers
10K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Nationwide Report™ provides local traffic, health and safety news.

 https://www.nationwidereport.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy