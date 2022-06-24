Man, teenage girl died after being hit by a vehicle in National City; DUI suspected to be a factor (National City, CA)
Nationwide Report
A teenage girl and a man lost their lives after getting struck by a vehicle late Wednesday in National City while the driver involved was detained in connection with the accident. As per the initial information, the authorities actively responded to the 3100 block of East Plaza Boulevard at around 10:20 p.m. after getting reports of a crash involving pedestrians [...]
