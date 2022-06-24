ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Spirit Airlines flight makes emergency landing at Detroit Metro Airport

ClickOnDetroit.com
 3 days ago

DETROIT – A Spirit Airlines flight had to make an emergency landing at Detroit Metro Airport on Thursday due to...

www.clickondetroit.com

Banana 101.5

13 Notable People That You Did Not Know Were From Detroit, MI

Detroit, Michigan has produced thousands of notable people throughout history. Where do we even begin with Detroit? So many famous people have come from this city. Michigan's largest city has produced actors and actresses, music icons, entrepreneurs, and many, many more. For this list though, we are just going to focus on 13 people that you didn't know were born in Detroit.
DETROIT, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

🔒 Insider Debates results: Does American or Lafayette have better Detroit-style coney dogs?

DETROIT – It's perhaps the most Detroit debate that exists, and you helped us reach a conclusion. We asked our WDIV Insiders which of the two iconic Downtown Detroit coney island restaurants -- American or Lafayette -- is better. While it's fair to say both do a notable job cooking up a delicious Detroit-style coney dog, there was definitely a clear winner among our viewers.
DETROIT, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Here's when to expect cooler temperatures in Metro Detroit ahead of Ford Fireworks

DETROIT – Welcome to Monday, Motown. Today's weather before the Ford Fireworks will be just as spectacular as the big show itself. It will be bright, warm, and comfortable. This evening and tonight will be cooler by the time the first fireworks launch. It remains dry. Tomorrow will be warmer, and the end of the work week will be hotter.
DETROIT, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

LIVE COVERAGE: Ford Fireworks return to Downtown Detroit

DETROIT – The Ford Fireworks return to its longtime spot on the Detroit riverfront this year after a two-year hiatus. You can watch the show live, exclusively on Local 4, ClickOnDetroit and streamed on Local 4+ from 8 to 11 p.m. on Monday night, with a pre-show from 7:30 to 8 p.m., hosted by Live in the D's Tati Amare.
DETROIT, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Shooter fires at man, woman driving away from Detroit apartment complex, killing 1

DETROIT – Police have taken a person into custody who is accused of shooting at a man and a woman Sunday night, killing one of them on Detroit's west side. According to officials, at around 11 p.m. Sunday night, a man and a woman were shot while driving away from an apartment complex at 6 Mile Road and Telegraph Road. The two were reportedly able to continue driving, and reached the area of Grand River Avenue and Grayfield Street about one mile away before crashing.
DETROIT, MI
CBS Detroit

MSP Investigating After Man Shot On Lodge Freeway

(CBS DETROIT) – Michigan State Police are investigating after a man reported he was shot on the Lodge Freeway early on Sunday. At 1:26 a.m. on June 26, troopers were dispatched to Detroit Receiving Hospital after the man reported he had been shot. According to police, the man said he was leaving a party on Outer Drive near Sinai-Grace Hospital when he noticed a crossover-type vehicle following him. The man entered the Lodge at Meyers, heading southbound in the left lane, and then the suspect in the other vehicle started shooting at him. Police say the man's vehicle was struck several times, and the man was struck twice on his right side. MSP recovered the victim's vehicle and towed it to the post for processing. The man is in stable condition. MSP continue to investigate the incident.
DETROIT, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Ann Arbor man finds body in drainage area in Chesterfield Township

A man taking a walk discovered a body in a drainage area in Chesterfield Township on Sunday evening, police said. A 27-year-old Ann Arbor man called police after finding the body lying in a drainage area with heavily overgrown vegetation, police said. It's believed that the body had been there for some time, police said. The body was discovered on Gratiot Avenue near 22 Mile Road.
ANN ARBOR, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Metro Detroit weather: Clear skies for tonight's Ford Fireworks

DETROIT – Happy Monday morning Metro Detroit! I know, I know. At least temperatures have moved into the comfortable zone after a cold front came through here late Sunday and a second cool front moves through this morning. Temperatures are in the upper 50s to low 60s as you head out to begin the work week or take that morning bike ride, walk, or jog. The skies are mostly clear as you head out so grab those sunglasses and maybe throw a sweatshirt in the mix if you're planning on staying downtown for the return of the Ford Fireworks in Detroit tonight. We will broadcast the great show on Local 4 if you are staying home.
DETROIT, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Tony Hawk visits Detroit for grand reopening of Chandler Park Skatepark

DETROIT – Legendary skateboarder Tony Hawk stopped in Detroit this weekend to celebrate the grand reopening of the Chandler Park Skatepark on the city's east side. Hawk's organization The Skatepark Project teamed up with a number of organizations and sponsors to make the skatepark a reality for Metro Detroit skaters young and old. The professional skateboarder has helped create more than 700 skateparks across the country, but Detroit holds a special place in Hawk's heart.
DETROIT, MI

