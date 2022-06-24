Spirit Airlines flight makes emergency landing at Detroit Metro Airport

(CBS DETROIT) – Michigan State Police are investigating after a man reported he was shot on the Lodge Freeway early on Sunday. At 1:26 a.m. on June 26, troopers were dispatched to Detroit Receiving Hospital after the man reported he had been shot. According to police, the man said he was leaving a party on Outer Drive near Sinai-Grace Hospital when he noticed a crossover-type vehicle following him. The man entered the Lodge at Meyers, heading southbound in the left lane, and then the suspect in the other vehicle started shooting at him. Police say the man’s vehicle was struck several times, and the man was struck twice on his right side. MSP recovered the victim’s vehicle and towed it to the post for processing. The man is in stable condition. MSP continue to investigate the incident. © 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

DETROIT, MI ・ 10 HOURS AGO