Albany Police need your help in identifying a suspect they believe to be a serial robber responsible for numerous holdups at stores around the city. Originally posted on the City of Albany Police Department Facebook page, a surveillance video still of the male suspect was shown from a prominently located, popular downtown Sunoco from Saturday night, June 25. Officers say they were called to the gas station for an attempted robbery. The man in the picture is wearing a grey Adidas hooded sweatshirt and a balaclava that obscures most of his face.

ALBANY, NY ・ 13 HOURS AGO