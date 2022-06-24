After years of planning and months of construction, the new Native American Galleries opens to the public Saturday
The Eiteljorg Museum’s newly redesigned Native American Galleries will open to the public this weekend. Spokesperson Bryan Corbin said an eight-month, six-million-dollar project will showcase a dramatically different presentation of native art. “The artworks are organized thematically under the themes of relation, continuation and innovation and really show...www.wfyi.org
