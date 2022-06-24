ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
After years of planning and months of construction, the new Native American Galleries opens to the public Saturday

By Taylor Bennett
 3 days ago
The Eiteljorg Museum’s newly redesigned Native American Galleries will open to the public this weekend. Spokesperson Bryan Corbin said an eight-month, six-million-dollar project will showcase a dramatically different presentation of native art. “The artworks are organized thematically under the themes of relation, continuation and innovation and really show...

