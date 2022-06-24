Galantines Day Gala Celebrates Success and Preps for National Growth: Sherri J. White Brings Together Women to Innovate and Inspire
ATLANTA, Ga., June 24, 2022 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Inspired by remarkable women business leaders and innovators, entrepreneur Sherri J. White launched the Galentines Day Gala in 2021 to award and celebrate standout women across industries and professions. After witnessing nearly 50 percent year-over-year growth in 2022, Thinkzilla Consulting Group is announcing...www.titusvilleherald.com
Comments / 0