SAN ANTONIO — Police are asking for the public's help in finding stolen jewelry that may have been sold after it was stolen. Police say on June 16, the SAPD Robbery Task Force Unit was called out to an aggravated robbery at a jeweler in the Quarry Market. Through the investigation, an arrest was made within 48 hours of the robbery. However, the stolen property was not recovered.

SAN ANTONIO, TX ・ 8 HOURS AGO