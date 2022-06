BRANDYWINE VALLEY, Pa. (CBS) — This weekend, the Brandywine Valley SPCA will hold one of its largest pet adoption events. More than 500 furry companions will be up for adoption. The event will be held Saturday and Sunday at all Brandywine Valley SPCA locations. Other shelters are taking part too, including ACCT Philly in North Philadelphia. If you can’t adopt, shelters are also looking for volunteers to help out at the event. Click here for more information about adopting a pet.

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO