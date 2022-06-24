ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hillsborough County, FL

Hillsborough Schools offers dozens of summer learning programs

By Larissa Scott
ABC Action News WFTS
ABC Action News WFTS
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4HYIP2_0gKlcFJ700

Hillsborough County Schools is offering students as many programs as possible this summer.

“We’re going to seize the opportunity while we have it so that they can remain on track and be successful when they start the school year in August,” said Terry Connor, Deputy Superintendent for Hillsborough County Schools.

The school district said these next few weeks are crucial for students because they’re still dealing with the lingering effects of remote learning during the pandemic.

RELATED: New study out of Michigan shows students in virtual learning had academic, social and sleep issues

“The opportunities for students to really recover some of the learning loss that’s occurred over the last two years is still a challenge that we’re facing,” said Connor.

The programs give kids much-needed extended learning time in subject areas like math, science, social studies, and STEM.

Hillsborough County Schools put $18 million from American Rescue Plan funding into growing their summer learning programs and developing more options.

“We began really expanding the grade level offerings during the summer. We have traditionally only been able to offer very specific programs during the summer due to summer,” said Connor.

The district is also offering freshman transition camps and summer bridge programs this summer.

“Our bridge programs really consist of students who are moving from the elementary setting transitioning over into middle school,” said Connor.

Parents should contact their child’s school for more information on enrolling in a program.

Comments / 0

Related
tampabeacon.com

Hillsborough School Board votes to stick with superintendent

TAMPA — Hillsborough School Board members showed their support for Superintendent Addison Davis last week by renewing his contract for five more years. According to the school district, Davis’ new contract will pay him a base salary of $310,000. Davis will receive a 4% annual increase in salary each July 1, beginning in 2023, but only if raises are also approved for 12-month employees.
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, FL
tampabeacon.com

Hillsborough board votes to change Tampa school’s Native American mascot

Chamberlain High School in Tampa will retire its “Chiefs” mascot, despite emotional testimony from alumni and an online petition that gathered more than 6,000 signatures. By a 5-1 vote, the Hillsborough County School Board on June 21 sided with the school’s Student Government Association, which recommended the change after consulting with Native American parents who called for the change and alumni leaders who opposed it. The school has begun the process of finding a new nickname.
TAMPA, FL
Bay News 9

Helping Polk County's youth for nearly three decades

POLK COUNTY, Fla. — This week’s everyday hero has dedicated nearly 30 years to helping young people in Polk County. Jeffrey Williams works at the Dream Center in Lakeland, which focuses on empowering youth through education. “I grew up down the road,” Williams said. “This is a drug-ridden...
POLK COUNTY, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Education
State
Michigan State
Hillsborough County, FL
Government
Hillsborough County, FL
Education
County
Hillsborough County, FL
Local
Florida Government
hernandosun.com

South Brooksville to receive COVID funds

Confusion, misunderstanding, and misinformation are fueling residents’ impatience with the Board of County Commissioners (BOCC) as they seek funding to correct problems in South Brooksville. Several residents have made complaints that they were not offered funding from the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) grant, which has currently entered phase 2.
BROOKSVILLE, FL
Beach Beacon

It’s official: Long-time county commissioner retiring early

CLEARWATER — The qualifying period for the August primary elections ended June 17 and several candidates were elected without a challenge, including one that will take the place of a long-term Pinellas County commissioner who decided to give up her seat without a fight. Incumbent commissioners that won without...
PINELLAS COUNTY, FL
10 Tampa Bay

DeSantis to hold news conference in Tampa

TAMPA, Fla. — Gov. Ron DeSantis will be in Tampa Monday to visit a community college. According to the governor's office, DeSantis will be at the Hillsborough Community College Ybor Campus. He is expected to speak around 10 a.m. He will be joined by Lt. Governor Jeanette Nuñez, Florida...
TAMPA, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Terry Connor
The Weekly Challenger

Woodson First Ladies Society’s Juneteenth Jubilee

ST PETERSBURG — The Woodson African American Museum of Florida and its First Ladies Society hosted the Jazzy Juneteenth Jubilee at the historic Coliseum on Sunday, June 19, featuring local, national, and international musicians. The sold-out event saw approximately 1,000 guests and supporters for the launch of what will be an annual event.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Remote Learning#Stem#American Rescue Plan
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Distance Education
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Science
The Weekly Challenger

A grave situation: part 7

SAFETY HARBOR — Along Old Tampa Bay east of Clearwater, the city of Safety Harbor sits. Well into the 1970s, a noticeable divide separated these cities. Even as subdivisions such as Countryside took shape in eastern Clearwater, much of McMullen-Booth Road between Gulf-to-Bay Boulevard and Tampa Road resembled a two-lane country road. Citrus groves and undeveloped acreage abounded.
SAFETY HARBOR, FL
ABC Action News WFTS

ABC Action News WFTS

27K+
Followers
6K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Tampa, Florida news and weather from ABC Action News WFTS, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.abcactionnews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy