Cook County, MN

Special Weather Statement issued for North St. Louis, Northern Cook, Northern Lake by NWS

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-06-24 19:15:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-25 06:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: North St. Louis; Northern Cook, Northern Lake STRONG TO SEVERE THUNDERSTORMS WILL AFFECT THE BOUNDARY WATERS CANOE AREA...

Special Weather Statement issued for Central Tangipahoa, Lower Tangipahoa, Northern St. Tammany by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-27 19:11:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-27 20:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Central Tangipahoa; Lower Tangipahoa; Northern St. Tammany; Northern Tangipahoa; Southwestern St. Tammany; St. John The Baptist; Washington A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northeastern St. John The Baptist, northwestern St. Tammany, Tangipahoa and southwestern Washington Parishes through 815 PM CDT At 711 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Folsom, or 10 miles north of Covington, moving west at 10 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Hammond, Covington, Amite, Ponchatoula, Amite City, Independence, Roseland, Madisonville, Folsom, Wilmer, Natalbany, Robert and Tickfaw. This includes the following Interstates Interstate 12 between mile markers 37 and 59. Interstate 55 in Louisiana between mile markers 19 and 54. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH
SAINT JOHN THE BAPTIST PARISH, LA
Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for St. Charles, St. Louis, St. Louis City by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-25 22:03:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-26 00:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: St. Charles; St. Louis; St. Louis City SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 410 REMAINS VALID UNTIL MIDNIGHT CDT TONIGHT FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS IN ILLINOIS THIS WATCH INCLUDES 8 COUNTIES IN SOUTH CENTRAL ILLINOIS BOND FAYETTE MONTGOMERY IN SOUTHWEST ILLINOIS CALHOUN GREENE JERSEY MACOUPIN MADISON IN MISSOURI THIS WATCH INCLUDES 3 COUNTIES IN EAST CENTRAL MISSOURI SAINT CHARLES SAINT LOUIS SAINT LOUIS CITY THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF ALTON, EDWARDSVILLE, LITCHFIELD, SAINT CHARLES, SAINT LOUIS, AND VANDALIA.
SAINT CHARLES COUNTY, MO

