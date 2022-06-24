Flood Advisory issued for Yavapai by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-25 11:28:00 PDT Expires: 2022-06-25 12:00:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Yavapai The National Weather Service in Flagstaff has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Yavapai County in west central Arizona * Until noon MST. * At 1127 AM MST, a severe thunderstorm was located over Walker, or 11 miles south of Prescott Valley, west of Mayer, and is nearly stationary. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts, quarter size hail, and heavy rainfall. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Groom Creek Subdivision, Mayer, Walker, Poland Junction, Lower Wolf Creek Campground, Upper Wolf Creek Group Campground and Lynx Lake Dam. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

YAVAPAI COUNTY, AZ ・ 2 DAYS AGO