ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Retail

Juul sales banned in US as FDA sifts through 6.5 million applications

By Ameya Paleja
Interesting Engineering
Interesting Engineering
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3wTuZY_0gKlaxm900

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has issued marketing denial orders (MDOs) to Juul, the largest brand in the vaping industry, the agency said in a press release. The company can no longer sell or distribute its products in the U.S.

Established in 2015, Juul Labs Inc. grew rapidly to control 75 percent of the e-cigarette market in the U.S. in just about three years, The Guardian reported. An e-cigarette is aimed as an alternative for tobacco smokers, as it can deliver nicotine contained in liquid cartridges or pods by vaporizing it.

Makers of e-cigarettes argue that their devices prevent the harmful effect of smoking tobacco while helping those who are addicted to nicotine. However, since their arrival on the market, e-cigarettes have been hugely popular amongst teens, with a 2019 federal survey finding that one in four high school students in the U.S. had used an e-cigarette in the previous 30 days.

Parents, anti-tobacco advocates, and politicians have been calling for a ban on these products, and the FDA has now come down heavily on Juul, the most popular e-cigarette brand.

Why did FDA ban Juul sales?

Juul and other e-cigarette makers were asked to submit a Premarket Tobacco Product Application (PMTA) to the FDA that contains scientific data to demonstrate that the product is necessary to protect public health.

Prior to this, Juul had already withdrawn fruit-flavored cartridges from the U.S. market since they were popular with teen users, CNBC reported. The company's PMTA included only tobacco and menthol-flavored products, but the FDA found that the toxicological profile of the products did not demonstrate they protected public health.

In the press release, the FDA detailed that the company's liquid pods contained "potentially harmful chemicals" that could leach, and the company had provided "insufficient and conflicting data" in this regard to the FDA, preventing the agency from completing a full toxicological risk assessment of the company's products.

The FDA also said that it hadn't received clinical information on the hazards of using the company's products and without the data to determine relevant health risks, was issuing the MDOs.

According to CNBC, the FDA has received over 6.5 million PMTA from 500 companies in this space. The agency has also rejected over one million applications for flavored products, with Juul being a recent addition to the list. The U.S. government has also proposed a rule to establish a maximum nicotine level in products with an aim to make them less addictive, The Guardian said in its report.

What does the FDA order mean for Juul and Juul users?

The MDO requires Juul to stop selling and distributing its primary device, the e-cigarette, as well as four products, viz., the Virginia tobacco flavored pods, and the menthol-flavored pods, which include pods with nicotine concentrations of three percent and five percent each.

Following the order, Juul must now remove these products from the U.S market or face enforcement by the FDA. The company cannot commercially distribute, import, or carry out retail sales of these products, and retailers have been asked to contact Juul to determine the fate of their Juul product inventory.

This does not impact Juul products that users may already have for their individual consumption, the FDA said in the press release. They added that there are 23 electronic nicotine delivery systems (ENDS) that it has approved that users could switch to if required.

Comments / 4

Related
The New York Times

FDA Orders Juul to Stop Selling E-Cigarettes

Juul vaping products at a smoking shop in New York, Nov. 10, 2019. (Jeenah Moon/The New York Times) The Food and Drug Administration on Thursday ordered Juul to stop selling e-cigarettes on the U.S. market, a profoundly damaging blow to a once-popular company whose brand was blamed for the teenage vaping crisis.
HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Virginia State
Benzinga

Nextleaf To Launch THC-O As An Excise Tax-Free Alternative To Delta-9-THC

Nextleaf Solutions Ltd. OILFF OILS L provided an update on its specialty molecules division, specifically the company's patented novel route of manufacturing D9-tetrahydrocannabinol acetate, colloquially referred to as THC-O. Nextleaf has recently produced THC-O under the company's Health Canada research license in anticipation of commercialization. Nextleaf has validated its manufacturing...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tobacco Products#The U S Established#Juul Labs Inc#Guardian#Pmta
Daily Mail

'Dangerously high levels' of toxic forever chemicals have been found in drinking water of communities surrounding US military bases, new report reveals

Toxic 'forever chemicals' have been detected at 'dangerously high levels' in the drinking water of communities near US Department of Defense (DoD) installations, reveals a new report from the Environmental Working Group (EWG). Several types of per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS), which are chemicals used in products that resists heat,...
MILITARY
motor1.com

Einride Pod cabless truck granted NHTSA approval for US roads

Swedish freight technology company Einride has announced that it has received approval from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) to operate its Autonomous Electric Transport (AET) vehicles on US public roads. This marks the first time a purpose-built autonomous electric truck without a driver on board receives permission to...
JOBS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Retail
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
FDA
Interesting Engineering

Tibetan monks demonstrate a surprising evolutionary advantage

Why would someone join an institution that removed the option of family life and required them to be celibate? Reproduction, after all, is at the very heart of the evolution that shaped us. Yet many religious institutions around the world require exactly this. The practice has led anthropologists to wonder how celibacy could have evolved in the first place.
RELIGION
Interesting Engineering

Meet the rocket-powered kamikaze: the Yukosuka MXY7 Ohka

One of the most iconic images of the war in the Pacific during WW2 is the strategy employed by the Empire of Japan, which involved the sacrifice of some of its young pilots in suicide ramming missions on Allied surface fleets. Over 3,000 kamikaze pilots are thought to have been specially trained and prepared for this courageous task, and Kamikaze attacks sank 34 ships and damaged hundreds of others during the war. However, many either missed their targets, aborted their attach, or were intercepted and destroyed by Allied fighters and anti-aircraft defenses.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Family Handyman

More Than One Million Breaker Boxes Recalled Because of Fire Hazard

More than one million breaker boxes have been recalled in the U.S. and Canada because of a fire hazard, the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) announced June 16. Schneider Electric recalled the Square D QO Plug-on-Neutral Load Centers due to the load center overheating, posing the threat of “thermal burn and fire hazards,” according to the company’s press release.
ECONOMY
Interesting Engineering

Interesting Engineering

San Francisco, CA
93K+
Followers
10K+
Post
35M+
Views
ABOUT

Interesting Engineering is a cutting edge, leading community designed for all lovers of engineering, technology and science.

 https://interestingengineering.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy