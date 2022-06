V. Maxine Bahm, 92 year old of rural Kaw City, Oklahoma. Went to join the Lord and her husband, Bob in heaven on July 23, 2022. Maxine was born at home in rural Berwyn, Oklahoma on February 9 1930. Maxine was the fourth child of eleven born to CC Jones and Lottie Mae Cullens Jones. She graduated from Lone Grove High School in 1948. Went to college at University of Central Oklahoma which is where she met her husband, Bob of 71 years of marriage which began November 5th, 1949.

