Atlanta, GA

‘Abnormally Dry’ conditions spread into Metro Atlanta

By Christina Edwards
WSB Radio
WSB Radio
 3 days ago
U.S. Drought Monitor Update

In the latest U.S. Drought Monitor, Metro Atlanta is now under the D0 category, also known as the “Abnormally Dry” designation.

In East Georgia, including the city of Athens, D1 Moderate Drought conditions have developed.

U.S. Drought Monitor for the State of Georgia

Moderate Drought Conditions are also observed in Central Georgia, near Macon, and in Southern Georgia, including Albany.

Coastal Georgia, including Savannah, is experiencing D2 Severe Drought conditions.

The last time Metro Atlanta received significant rainfall was June 15, when 0.24 inches of rainfall was recorded at Hartsfield Jackson Airport. For the month of June, Atlanta has only received 2.58 inches of rain, which is 0.62 inches below average.

In the month of June, Athens has received 1.74 inches of rain, which is 1.96 inches below average for the month.

Atlanta June 2022 Daily Data
Athens June 2022 Daily Data
June Month to Date Rainfall Data
Year to Date Rainfall Data

Regarding rainfall totals year to date: Atlanta is 0.62 inches below average, while Athens is over 4 inches below average.

According to NOAA’s Drought Reduction Data, Metro Atlanta would need as much as 5 to 7 inches of rainfall within one month in order for the “Abnormally Dry” conditions to improve.

Source: NOAA

Thankfully, rain is in the forecast for Metro Atlanta, though it will be scattered throughout the next several days. Continue to monitor your local rainfall, and use sprinklers or irrigation systems if the rain showers continue to bypass your area.

Forecast Rain Chances for Metro Atlanta

