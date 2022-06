Uncertainty dominates Alvin Kamara's future this season. On Thursday, PFT's Mike Florio reported that the league's sources think Kamara may face a six-game suspension. Loomis confirmed only the Saints are waiting to let the legal process and the NFL's investigation run their courses. "I think for me, what I always try to do is A.; "What's the worst-case scenario. What's the best-case scenario?" Loomis pondered. "Then we really just have to wait and see what happens."

