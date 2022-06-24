Hotter weekend ahead

RICHMOND, Va. -- This weekend will be partly to mostly sunny, slightly humid and a bit hotter. Highs will be 85-90 Saturday and the upper 80s/lower 90s on Sunday. It will be a bit cooler near the coast. There may be a thunderstorm near I-81, especially on Sunday.

A cold front will bring showers and storms on Monday. Tuesday will be cooler and less humid with highs around 80.

Highs will be in the mid 80s Wednesday, and in the lower 90s the second half of the week.

STORM TRACKING LINKS :

Weather Alerts

Interactive Radar

Map Center

📱 Download the new and improved CBS 6 Weather App for iPhone and Android .