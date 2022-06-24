Portsmouth native signed by Los Angeles Lakers

PORTSMOUTH, R.I. (WPRI) — A basketball standout from Portsmouth is heading to California.

Cole Swider was not drafted during the NBA Draft Thursday night but is reportedly signing a two-way contract with the Los Angles Lakers, filling in their final roster spot.

The 6-foot-9 former St. Andrew’s player transferred to Syracuse last year from Villanova and started all 33 games for the Orange this past season. He averaged 13.9 points per game and topped the team in rebounding with an average of 6.8 per game.

He will join the Lakers summer league team, where his teammates will include the sons of NBA legends Scottie Pippen and Shaquille O’Neal.

Ahead of the draft, Swider practiced with 10 NBA teams, including the Lakers on Tuesday .

The NBA Summer League runs from July 7-17. The schedule and how to watch the games can be found online .

