Man beats down intruder with shovel in NC neighborhood

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WJZY) — A homeowner is shaken up after she says a man tried to break into her home in east Charlotte. Her oldest son jumped into action before police arrived to arrest the suspect.

The homeowner lives in the Sheffield Park neighborhood and wanted to conceal her identity.

She said she has lived in the area for 16 years with no problems. Tuesday morning around 9 a.m., she left to drop off her kid at camp when her daughter noticed a Nest camera notification.

“My daughter saw them because I was driving and she said to me someone is at the house mom,” the homeowner said.

The Nest camera in the backyard clearly shows a shirtless man wandering around her property.

“He tried to go to the basement but he saw the dogs then he tried to open the window but we have two more dogs inside so maybe he was scared,” the homeowner said.

The homeowner called the police, her husband, and her oldest son. Her son arrived first and quickly fought back.

“He hit the man with [a shovel],” the homeowner said.

The hit knocked the man out until police and paramedics arrived. The homeowner says she’s thankful for her son, dogs, and cameras.

“We’re OK, we’re fine, I don’t care if he takes all of the house. We don’t care, I don’t care, we’re together and we’re alive,” the homeowner said.

The homeowner said her son went right back to work after knocking the bad guy out. The suspect was taken to the hospital for medical care under police watch. When he is cleared by doctors he will be taken to jail.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to CBS17.com.