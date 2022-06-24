ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Avengers: Endgame Directors Would Love To See Chris Evans Play Wolverine

By Ryan Leston
IGN
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleChris Evans is Captain America. But Joe and Anthony Russo think he'd make a great.... Wolverine?. During an interview with ComicBook.com, the Avengers: Endgame directors were asked if, theoretically, the duo directed a multiverse MCU movie, who would they cast Chris Evans as? Joe Russo was quick to say Wolverine, and...

www.ign.com

Comments / 2

IN THIS ARTICLE
WWD

Natalie Portman Shimmers in Mini Celine Dress at ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’ Premiere in L.A.

Click here to read the full article. Natalie Portman made her return to the Marvel Cinematic Universe in style. On Thursday, the actress attended the world premiere of her latest movie “Thor: Love and Thunder” wearing a glittering rose embroidered pink draped couture dress by Celine. She paired the look with heels from Jimmy Choo and jewelry by Anita Ko.More from WWDSydney Sweeney's Cotton On Body CampaignNatalie Portman, Chris Hemsworth, Tessa Thompson at 'Thor: Love and Thunder' L.A. PremierePhotos of the Costumes in 'Becoming Elizabeth' She wore her hair in a bun with dramatic eye makeup that seemed inspired by her hit...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Footwear News

Olivia Munn Sports Closet Staples in White Tee, Olive Colored Skirt and Knotted Slides With Boyfriend John Mulaney in New York

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Olivia Munn spent a day out with her boyfriend John Mulaney. Munn walked hand in hand with Mulaney, the pair exiting what looked like a hotel in New York City on Friday morning. The comedian is set to perform his stand-up set at Madison Square Garden, hence their arrival in the city. Munn wore a simple white crop top with short sleeves and a mock neckline. The crop on the shirt was modest. The...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Deadline

Paramount Celebrates Tom Cruise, Touts ‘Transformers: Rise Of The Beasts, ‘Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles’ & More – CineEurope

Click here to read the full article. Flying high with the success of Top Gun: Maverick, and before surprising CineEurope attendees with Tom Cruise himself, Paramount showed off its upcoming slate for exhibition Wednesday in Barcelona. While Maverick and next year’s Cruise tentpole Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning – Part One were a key part of the show, upcoming titles highlighted also included Damien Chazelle’s Babylon, game adaptation Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves, Transformers: Rise of the Beasts and the next Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles. Paramount President of International Distribution Mark Viane kicked things off today asserting that “premium formats...
NFL
DoYouRemember?

At 71, Amy Madigan From ‘Uncle Buck’ Takes Her Work Home With Husband Ed Harris

Throughout the 1989 comedy Uncle Buck, the titular relative played by John Candy was often in over his head. He had an anchor in the form of Chanice Kobolowski, played by Amy Madigan. Their dynamic allows for both great hilarity and important story beats for poor Buck to deal with. But after helping a hapless uncle out, Madigan had plenty more to work on, awards to win, and a full filmography to build.
MUSIC
ComicBook

Fairy Tail Cosplay Spotlights Lucy's Taurus Makeover

Fairy Tail debuted all sorts of cool looks for Lucy Heartfilia over the course of its anime and manga runs, and one awesome cosplay has really tapped into Lucy's Taurus form! Hiro Mashima's original manga series has become one of the most notable action manga and anime franchises of all time, and although the original series came to an end some time ago, the franchise has been living on through a sequel series, new projects and more. This is because fans really can't get enough of the main characters and their various makeovers for each new arc and fight they take on.
COMICS
TVOvermind

How Miles Teller Got The Scars You See on His Face

When Top Gun: Maverick hit theaters, it made a killing. The sequel to the 1986 film Top Gun starring Tom Cruise was a film fans looked forward to from the moment news broke. When fans found out the movie would not only include original cast members Tom Cruise and Val Kilmer, but also Miles Teller as the son of the late LTJG Nick “Goose” Bradshaw (originally played by actor Anthony Edwards), fans went wild. Teller might not be nearly as famous as Tom Cruise himself, but he’s been steadily working on making a name for himself in Hollywood since he was in high school. Born and raised in Pennsylvania until moving to the small coastal community of Citrus County, Florida (where he graduated from Lecanto High School) at the age of 12, he was already dreaming of his career as an actor while attending school as an LHS Panther. The young hopeful moved to New York City after being accepted into the prestigious Tisch School of the Arts (he graduated in 2009), and he was immediately cast in a Nicole Kidman project called Rabbit Hole in 2010. Things were looking up for the young star, and his career has taken off in the past decade. However, his fans have one question that has nothing to do with his career, the many movies in which he has starred, or how he got his start. They want to know the story behind his facial scars.
CELEBRITIES

