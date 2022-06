DENVER (CBS4)– First responders are looking ahead to the 4th of July holiday when many people celebrate America’s independence. It is also a time when many people celebrate with fireworks. (credit: CBS) The Denver Fire Department wants to remind residents that fireworks are illegal in the City and County of Denver and many more communities across Colorado. Firefighters also want to remind Coloradans that some fireworks purchased in other states are illegal in our state. “It’s not a right , it’s not a privilege, we as a community must work together to ensure our family, our friends, our neighbors are safe,” said Denver Fire...

DENVER, CO ・ 2 DAYS AGO