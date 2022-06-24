ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Coronavirus weekly need-to-know: COVID reinfections, cases, fake vaccine cards & more

By Julia Marnin
Miami Herald
Miami Herald
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0xrNoB_0gKlRhZc00

In the United States, more than 86 million people have tested positive for the coronavirus since the start of the pandemic as of Friday, June 24, according to Johns Hopkins University.

To date, more than 1 million people in the U.S. have died. Worldwide, there have been more than 542 million confirmed cases of COVID-19, including about 3 million cases since one week ago.

Additionally, over 6.3 million have died from the virus globally. Roughly 222 million people in the U.S. are fully vaccinated as of June 23 — about 67% of the population — and 105 million of those have gotten their first booster shot, according to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention data.

Roughly 90% of the U.S. lives in a location with low or medium COVID-19 Community Level , the agency says as of June 24. About 10% of Americans reside in an area with a high COVID-19 Community Level. For them, it’s recommended to wear a mask while indoors in public.

Omicron and its subvariants dominated all positive U.S. cases for the week ending June 18.

Here’s what happened between June 19 and June 24.

Keep getting COVID? Each time increases the risk of health complications, study finds

For those who catch COVID-19 more than once, each reinfection may increase the risk of health complications, according to a new study published as a preprint.

The increased risks were seen in both unvaccinated and vaccinated individuals, including those who had gotten a booster dose, study authors from the Washington University School of Medicine and VA Saint Louis Health Care System wrote in their research, which is under review by Nature Portfolio, that was published June 17.

The work, titled “Outcomes of SARS-CoV-2 Reinfection,” found that after every COVID-19 reinfection, there was a higher risk of death, hospitalization and lasting health consequences from the virus, including on the lungs and throughout the body, according to the study.

“Risks were lowest in people with 1 infection, increased in people with 2 infections, and highest in people with 3 or more infections,” authors wrote after setting out to address whether reinfections add to “health risks associated” with an initial infection.

For more on the study, keep reading below:

Keep getting COVID? Each time increases the risk of health complications, study finds

Biden visits clinic, celebrates COVID shots for kids under 5

President Joe Biden visited a vaccination clinic Tuesday to celebrate that virtually all Americans can now get a COVID-19 shot after the authorization of vaccines for kids under 5.

Biden visited a vaccination clinic in Washington, where some of the first shots were given to young children in the last major age group ineligible for vaccines, hailing it as an important pandemic milestone that will support the country’s recovery. While anyone aged 6 months and up is now eligible for vaccines, the administration is cautioning that it expects the pace of shots for the youngest kids to be slower than older ones, as parents are more likely to rely on their children’s pediatricians to administer them.

“The United States is now the first country in the world to offer safe and effective COVID-19 vaccines for children as young as 6 months old,” Biden said at the White House.

Continue reading here:

Biden visits clinic, celebrates COVID shots for kids under 5

NC hospitals made record profits during pandemic with taxpayer dollars, report says

North Carolina’s largest health care systems made record profits during the pandemic thanks to billions of dollars in relief funds, according to a report from the Department of State Treasurer.

Seven health systems — Duke Health, UNC Health, Novant Health, Atrium Health, WakeMed, Vidant Health and Cone Health — reported $5.2 billion in net profits in 2021, the report says. All but one had higher net profits than before the pandemic.

Together, those health systems accepted $1.5 billion in federal relief funds and $1.6 billion in advanced payments for future procedures from Medicare, often at the expense of rural hospitals in need, the report says.

The article continues below:

NC hospitals made record profits during pandemic with taxpayer dollars, report says

Commentary: Vaccine disruptions and mistrust are ramping up measles risk

Pandemics have consequences beyond the death and disease directly caused by the novel pathogen. In the 1918 influenza pandemic, more deaths were caused by the pneumococcal bacterium among those made susceptible to bacterial infection by influenza than by the flu itself.

One potential byproduct of the devastating COVID-19 pandemic is the threat of an old scourge: measles. In the United States, two doses of measles vaccines are recommended for all children. These doses are usually administered as the measles, mumps and rubella combined vaccine. The first dose is given at 12 to 15 months of age, and the second dose at 4 to 6 years of age. Schools in all states require measles vaccination for entry, though they allow various medical or nonmedical exemptions.

But early in the pandemic, there were substantial disruptions to routine non-COVID vaccination — including fewer children coming to vaccination appointments, and fewer students enrolling in kindergarten, meaning they skipped the requisite vaccines. Many children who missed their recommended doses still haven’t received them.

The article continues below:

Commentary: Vaccine disruptions and mistrust are ramping up measles risk

South Carolina nurse pleads guilty to lying about making fake COVID vaccination cards

A 53-year-old Columbia, South Carolina, nurse pleaded guilty in federal court to lying to federal agents about whether she had produced phony COVID-19 vaccination cards for non-vaccinated people.

“How do you plead to this charge?” U.S. Judge Terry Wooten asked the nurse, Tammy McDonald, director of nursing at a PruittHealth skilled nursing facility.

“Guilty,” replied McDonald, standing beside her lawyer, Jim Griffin.

Lying to a federal agent is a felony with a five-year maximum prison sentence.

Evidence in the case showed that McDonald had produced the phony cards last June at a family gathering and again in July to help “various family members,” assistant U.S. Attorney Derek Shoemake told Wooten.

For more, continue reading here:

Columbia, SC nurse pleads guilty to lying about making fake COVID vaccination cards

This report also contains reporting from Zeke Miller, Josh Boak, Teddy Rosenbluth, Saad B. Omer, and John Monk.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Atrium Health#Covid 19 Vaccine#Infectious Diseases#Johns Hopkins University#Americans#Community Level#Omicron
The Guardian

Mystery deepens as owners say Hong Kong floating restaurant has not sunk

Hong Kong’s distinctive Jumbo Floating Restaurant, established in 1976 by the smuggler turned gambling impresario Stanley Ho Hung-sun, led a storied life. The 80 metre-long restaurant, designed like a Chinese imperial palace, featured as a backdrop to films by Jackie Chan and Steven Soderbergh and hosted guests including Queen Elizabeth II and Tom Cruise before closing in 2020 as the city reeled from the Covid pandemic.
RESTAURANTS
travelnoire.com

The CDC releases the latest travel advisory risk updates

On Tuesday, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) released travel advisory updates for several countries. The most notable change is two European countries, Romania and Sweden. Both countries, previously classified as a Level 3- High Risk with the rest of the European Union, are now at a Level 2- Moderate. Just as noteworthy, both Botswana and Cape Verde, two countries in Africa, moved to Level 3- High Risk.
PUBLIC HEALTH
TheDailyBeast

This May Be the COVID Variant Scientists Are Dreading

COVID-19 cases are increasing again in the United Kingdom, potentially signaling a future surge in infections in the United States and other countries. A pair of new subvariants of the dominant Omicron variant—BA.4 and BA.5—appear to be driving the uptick in cases in the U.K. Worryingly, these subvariants seem to partially dodge antibodies from past infection or vaccination, making them more transmissible than other forms of the SARS-CoV-2 virus.
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Flu
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
BGR.com

Urgent tea recall: Drinking this tea can give you hepatitis, so check your pantry now

A few days ago, the FDA announced that fresh organic strawberries sold by FreshKampo and HEB might be contaminated with the hepatitis A virus (HAV). Those strawberries might not be available for sale anymore, but there are still some related issues that you need to be aware of. There might be other products in stores made with strawberries from FreshKampo and HEB. Like the Urban Remedy strawberry tea that’s the subject of a brand new recall.
HEALTH
The Associated Press

CDC panel recommends US seniors get souped-up flu vaccines

NEW YORK (AP) — Americans 65 and older should get newer, souped-up flu vaccines because regular shots don’t provide them enough protection, a federal advisory panel said Wednesday. The panel unanimously recommended certain flu vaccines that might offer more or longer protection for seniors, whose weakened immune systems...
HEALTH
Miami Herald

Miami Herald

Miami-Dade County, FL
9K+
Followers
968
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

The Miami Herald, part of The McClatchy Company, LLC, is dedicated to serving the diverse and growing South Florida region and its people as the community's most credible and dynamic source of news, information, and advertising solutions.

 https://www.miamiherald.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy