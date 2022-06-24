5 things to do in Westmoreland County: June 24-26

Sounds of soul

The SummerSounds concert series will welcome Pittsburgh-based soul singer Billy Price for a show at 7 p.m. Friday in St. Clair Park in downtown Greensburg.

A regular on area music stages, Price received a Legends of Pittsburgh Rock ’N Roll Award in 2016. His 2015 recording with Otis Clay, “This Time for Real,” received a 2016 Blues Music Award in the category of Soul Blues Album. His 2018 album, “Reckoning,” also was nominated for a BMA in the same category.

Price first came to prominence in the 1970s singing with noted blues guitarist Roy Buchanan.

Pre-show music will be by Jason Gamble.

Admission is free; donations are accepted. For information, visit summersounds.com.

More free music

Jordan McLaughlin and The Fourth Hour will take the stage at 8 p.m. Saturday at the Brian T. Rusnock Amphitheater at Twin Lakes Peach Park off Georges Station Road in Hempfield.

McLaughlin and company play modern country and classic rock. Acoustic country musician Tim Schmider will open the show at 6:30 p.m.

Attendees are advised to bring their own seating, snacks and beverages. Beer will be offered for purchase from Unity Brewing. The show is suitable for all ages; the park is dog-friendly.

The free music is part of the 2022 Twin Lakes Summer Concert Series. For more information and complete concert schedule, visit co.westmoreland.pa.us.

Cheers to beer

The penultimate day of Greensburg Craft Beer Week kicks off with a fun run at 9:30 a.m. Saturday at Hugo’s Taproom, 106 W. Pittsburgh St.

Other special events and activities are on tap during the day, with the week wrapping up with the Sunday Smoke Out from 2 to 6 p.m. Sunday at All Saints Brewing Co., Route 119 and Roseytown Road, Hempfield.

The Smoke Out will feature cigars, craft beers, wine and spirits vendors, food and music.

A list of all the special events and activities scheduled throughout the weekend can be found at greensburg craftbeerweek.com.

Art opening

An opening reception for the second exhibition of the annual Westmoreland Art Nationals is set for 6 to 8 p.m. Saturday in the activity center at Twin Lakes Park, east of Greensburg.

Awards will be announced at 7 p.m.

The juried fine art and photography exhibitions draw entries from across the country and are held each year in conjunction with the Westmoreland Arts & Heritage Festival.

Following the opening reception, the exhibition will be available for viewing during the festival, scheduled for June 30 to July 3 at Twin Lakes.

For details, visit artsandheritage.com.

Wheel it in

The Veterans Anything With Wheels Show will be from noon to 5 p.m. Sunday at Greensburg Jeannette Regional Airport, 1200 Airport Road, Penn Township.

First, second and third-place prizes will be given in numerous categories, including antique, classic, individual makes, trucks, motorcycles, street rod, rat rod, tractor and more. Other prizes include best paint, veterans’ choice and kids’ choice.

Registration is from noon to 2 p.m.; fee is $10 per entry. The first 500 entries will receive a dash plaque. A limited number of event T-shirts will be available.

Proceeds benefit local veterans in need of various forms of assistance. For information, visit Veterans Anything With Wheels Show on Facebook.