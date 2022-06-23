ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Nonprofit encourages community to leave a light on for Jodi this weekend

By Beret Leone
KCRG.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMASON CITY, Iowa (KTTC) – It’s been more than 25 years since Jodi Huisentruit disappeared on her way to work. Huisentruit was a morning news anchor, working in Mason City. This weekend, ahead of the day she vanished 27 years ago, there’s an...

www.kcrg.com

Comments / 0

Related
98.1 - Minnesota New Country

Minnesotans Asked to Leave Porch Lights on in Honor of Missing Long Prairie Woman

Minnesotans are being asked to leave their porch lights on overnight this weekend in honor of Jodi Huisentruit. On June 27th, 2022 it will mark the 27th anniversary of Long Prairie woman Jodi Huisentruit being abducted on her way to work in Mason City, Iowa. This year is especially hard considering Jodi was 27 when she was taken. The team that has dedicated its time to solving this case, FindJodi, is asking people to leave their porch lights on through June 27th in memory of the missing news anchor.
LONG PRAIRIE, MN
Faribault County Register

BE Council hears of a ‘grave’ concern

The Blue Earth City Council attended to business briskly at a meeting held on Tuesday, June 21. At the beginning of the meeting, Faribault County Historical Society (FCHS) director Randy Anderson brought a potentially ‘grave’ issue to the council’s attention. According to Anderson, the issue came to...
BLUE EARTH, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Iowa
dodgecountyindependent.com

Kasson resident Betsy Singer bows out from TV news job

For Betsy Singer, family comes first. As she details in an exclusive interview with the Dodge County Independent, popular Rochester news anchor Singer reveals why she walked away from a new contract offer, ultimately saying goodbye to a 13-year stint at KAAL, and details what the future holds for her.
KASSON, MN
1230kfjb.com

Michael Lang to be Sentenced Monday, June 27th

A Grundy County man who was convicted last month of First-Degree Murder in the death of an Iowa State Trooper during a standoff in April of 2021 is set to be sentenced on Monday, June 27th. Sentencing for Michael Lang will take place at 1:30 p.m. at the Grundy County...
GRUNDY COUNTY, IA
Clear Lake Mirror Reporter

27 35th St SE Mason City

Large picture window in the living room allows for all the natural light. Two bedrooms with closets and a bathroom are right around the corner. Newer double hung white vinyl windows throughout. Kitchen overlooks the fenced rear yard and patio; ample room for a smaller table against the wall in the kitchen area. Great space for entertaining, toys, food, fun and sun! Recently remodeled mudroom/utility/laundry room just off the garage and back door with endless possibilities however you desire. Whether you need more pantry space, a laundry room with counter space or a full on drop zone from coming in outside for coats and shoes - this space can become anything you wish. Attached garage and two separate driveways for overflow parking. Don't let this one slip away, this is the perfect home for YOU! Subject to seller finding home of their choice.
MASON CITY, IA
KROC News

Rochester Man Arrested After ‘Shelter in Place’ Advisory in Lyle

Lyle, MN (KROC-AM News) - Mower County authorities say a Rochester man was responsible for a "shelter in place" advisory in Lyle Friday afternoon. Austin Police Chief David McKichan says the situation started with an armed robbery at an Austin convenience store around 1:50 p.m. A news release says an off-duty Austin police officer was driving by the business and noticed a vehicle that was parked nearby matched the description of a car tied to a robbery at a liquor store earlier in the week. The officer informed the Mower County dispatch center about the vehicle at the same time an employee of the convenience store was calling in to report a robbery at knifepoint.
LYLE, MN
KAAL-TV

Saturday Morning Storms: Rainfall Totals

While we did not technically get placed under any flash flood warnings locally, there were still plenty of communities in northern Iowa that got a ton of rain in a few hours. This was due to both the actual cells having heavy rainfall as well as the slow-moving nature of the cells (only about 15-20 MPH). There was a top and bottom line of storms, and the bottom one almost "planted" itself over northern Iowa. So far, the highest rainfall totals comes from Rockford, IA with exactly 3". However, a communitiy in Worth county could potentially overtake that total as it is estimated that communities in Worth County saw more rain than any other county locally.
WORTH COUNTY, IA
KIMT

Mason City woman hospitalized following motorcycle crash

MASON CITY, Iowa - A 37-year-old woman was hospitalized Saturday afternoon after a motorcycle crash. The Cerro Gordo County Sheriff’s Office said Alisha Heinzerling, of Mason City, was involved in the single-vehicle accident at 5:30 p.m. at 305th St. and Raven Ave. northeast of Mason City. Heinzerling was taken...
MASON CITY, IA
KIMT

Mason City meth sends Fort Dodge man to prison

MASON CITY, Iowa – Getting caught with meth in Cerro Gordo County is sending a Fort Dodge man to prison. Jacob Matthew Mills, 28, was arrested just a bit after 1 am on March 12 in the area of 8th Street SW and South President Avenue in Mason City. Law enforcement says he was found with around nine grams of methamphetamine.
kwayradio.com

Teen Charged with Stealing Gun

A teenager has been charged with stealing a gun from a home in May, according to the Waterloo Cedar Falls Courier. The 15 year old was charged with second degree Burglary, Carrying Weapons, third degree Theft, and Trafficking in Stolen Weapons. The teen allegedly entered a home that was for sale on Prospect Boulevard through a door that had been left unlocked. In addition to the gun he took a laptop and video game console among other items. A neighbor’s security camera caught the teen entering and leaving the home.
WATERLOO, IA
1230kfjb.com

Marshalltown Man Pleads Guilty to Theft Charge in Hardin County

A Marshalltown man accused of stealing a pickup truck from a residential driveway in Iowa Falls on Easter Sunday has pleaded guilty to a felony theft charge in connection with the case. Thirty-two-year-old Brandon Hoffman entered a guilty plea to Second-Degree Theft on June 14th in Hardin County District Court.
HARDIN COUNTY, IA
superhits1027.com

Fort Dodge man sentenced to ten years on Mason City meth dealing charge

MASON CITY — It’s ten years in prison for a Fort Dodge man convicted of selling methamphetamine in Mason City. 28-year-old Jacob Mills was arrested in the early morning hours of March 12th in the area of 8th and South President where law enforcement says he was found with about nine grams of meth. Mills was originally charged with the Class B-level controlled substance violation of conspiring with the intent to manufacture and deliver false meth over five grams and under five kilograms, as well as failure to affix a drug tax stamp, a Class D felony.
MASON CITY, IA
KGLO News

Mason City Airport Commission recommends rejecting new Essential Air Service proposals, wants to continue working with SkyWest for now

MASON CITY — The Mason City Airport Commission this afternoon approved recommending to the US Department of Transportation that they reject two bids from air carriers under the Essential Air Service program as the airport continues to work with current provider SkyWest on keeping their United Express service to the community.
MASON CITY, IA

Comments / 0

Community Policy