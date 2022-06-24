ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

TSA screens record number of passengers despite increasing delays, cancellations

By Anthony Kustura, wsoctv.com
WSOC Charlotte
WSOC Charlotte
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2aaheZ_0gKlQSJo00

CHARLOTTE — Plenty of families are still dealing with flight delays and cancellations at airports across the country, including right here in Charlotte.

On Friday morning, Channel 9′s Anthony Kustura reported 73 flights at Charlotte Douglas were canceled over a 24-hour span, according to FlightAware.

Airlines say they’re struggling with staffing shortages, schedule meltdowns, traffic control issues and severe weather at many of their destinations. Companies have said they’re hiring hundreds of new workers each month.

>> Click here to check your flight with FlightAware’s flight tracker

Still, travel site Hopper says flight cancellations jumped 34% in the last month.

But despite the issues, passengers are packing planes. Last weekend, the TSA says it screened more people than any other weekend since the start of the pandemic.

We could be on track for the same this weekend.

>> Click here for the Charlotte airport’s real-time parking map

“Travelers are willing to pay more and they’re willing to face potential disruptions because they really want to go on these trips that they’ve put off, in many cases, for two years,” said Haley Berg, an economist with Hopper.

Airline CEOs are lobbying Congress for federal money to keep workers on the job, but opponents say the airline industry already received $25 billion in bailout money.

What if you become stranded?

Here’s what you’ll want to look out for to make sure you get to your final destination.

If you get stranded, ask the airline to put you in a hotel. They don’t have to, but it’s worth an ask.

If you want a full refund, the Department of Transportation says you’re entitled to one if the flight is canceled. It also applies if there’s a significant delay and you decide not to travel. However, what counts as a significant delay is open to interpretation.

If nothing else, kindness can go a long way.

A high school choir from Tennessee decided to break out into song for workers from American Airlines. They were stuck in Charlotte after their flight got canceled twice and delayed eight times.

Then, one of the gate agents coordinated a special flight for the group to get to New York City for a performance at Carnegie Hall on Saturday.

“If we don’t succeed at anything, we’ve brought those people joy. And our slogan is ‘bringing joy from Tennessee to NYC’ and I think we’ve definitely completed that,” said choir member Ally McNabb.

We’re not saying everyone should break out in song if they want a special flight -- but it did work for this group.

(WATCH BELOW: Storm, tech issues disrupt thousands of flights nationwide)

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 1

Related
WSOC Charlotte

Delays expected at Charlotte Douglas ahead of afternoon storms

CHARLOTTE — Afternoon storms have the potential to cause delays at Charlotte Douglas International Airport, according to the Federal Aviation Administration. In a tweet this morning, the FAA warned of weather-related delays at several airports including Charlotte Douglas. At last check, 25 flights had been cancelled today, according to...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WSOC Charlotte

Is transit in Charlotte off track? Longtime planner weighs in

CHARLOTTE — Michael Gallis studies cities and transportation networks around the country and the world as a planning consultant. Gallis owns a locally based consulting firm. Over the years, he has advised city government and Charlotte Douglas International Airport on light rail, freight and development. In the 1990s, Gallis’...
CHARLOTTE, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Charlotte, NC
State
Tennessee State
Charlotte, NC
Business
WCNC

62-year-old man drowns in backyard pool

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A 62-year-old man was found dead early Monday morning in a backyard pool, the Mint Hill Police Department reports. According to police, its officers were dispatched at around 9:30 a.m. to assist MEDIC with a possible drowning at a home on Chicopee Drive. When they arrived, officers found a man dead in a backyard in-ground pool.
CHARLOTTE, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tsa#Traffic Control#Travel Info#Local Life#What To Do#New York City#Charlotte Douglas#Flightaware#Congress
WRAL News

Magnitude 3.4 earthquake in SC felt as far north as Charlotte

Kershaw County, S.C. — A magnitude 3.4 earthquake occurred overnight in South Carolina, with some in North Carolina feeling the shaking. A WCNC report notes that the earthquake happened at 1:30 a.m. near Interstate 20 in Kershaw County, northeast of Columbia. Impacts were felt as far north as Charlotte and as far south as Augusta, Georgia. More than 2,000 reports surrounding the earthquake have come in to the U.S. Geological Survey.
KERSHAW COUNTY, SC
WSOC Charlotte

Bank of America joins companies supporting employee access to abortion

CHARLOTTE — As workers in multiple states face restricted health-care options after the Supreme Court’s June 24 ruling to overturn Roe v. Wade, some of the Charlotte area’s largest employers have joined the list of major corporations adding a benefit to ease that burden. Bank of America reportedly is among the latest to offer reimbursement for travel expenses incurred by an employee seeking an abortion in a state where it remains legal.
CHARLOTTE, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
American Airlines
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Economy
fox46.com

Tree worker hits power line, electrocuted in southeast Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A man working in a tree came into contact with a power line and was electrocuted outside of a southeast Charlotte home Monday, according to the Charlotte Fire Department. Officials said firefighters were called at 9:30 a.m. to a “high-angle rescue” on Alfred...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WSOC Charlotte

Melatonin overdoses on the rise for young kids, officials say

CHARLOTTE — As more people have trouble dozing off at night, melatonin supplements have become more popular than ever to help people get to sleep. The rise in people using the sleep aid has also led to a noticeable spike in children overdosing on the supplement, according to local poison control centers.
KIDS
WSOC Charlotte

Costco sued over alleged chicken mistreatment

SEATTLE — Wholesale behemoth Costco has been sued by animal rights groups over alleged mistreatment of chickens it raised and sold as $4.99 rotisserie-grilled chickens. Legal Impact for Chickens, a “litigation nonprofit dedicated to making factory-farm cruelty a liability,” filed the lawsuit with Animal Law Offices on behalf of two Costco shareholders, Food & Wine reported.
SEATTLE, WA
WSOC Charlotte

Lowe’s putting $500K toward community projects in Charlotte

CHARLOTTE — Lowe’s Cos. Inc. will tackle five Charlotte-area community projects as part of the Lowe’s Hometowns program. That five-year, $100 million initiative will select 100 signature, community-nominated impact projects each year through 2026. This year’s selected projects span 40 states and the District of Columbia and...
CHARLOTTE, NC
charlotteonthecheap.com

Independence Day Weekend Block Party at Lake Norman Social District — Old Town Public House and Thigs Cocktail Bar

Lake Norman Social District is a partnership between Old Town Public House, 21314 Catawba Avenue, and Thigs Cocktail Bar, 21234 Catawba Avenue, Cornelius, NC. The Social District, the first in Mecklenburg County, allows customers to take alcoholic beverages between the two venues, and enjoy them outside, within a designated area.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WSOC Charlotte

WSOC Charlotte

Charlotte, NC
96K+
Followers
108K+
Post
26M+
Views
ABOUT

WSOC-TV Channel 9 Eyewitness News is covering the Carolinas with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.wsoctv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy