Bad news: OWA’s new indoor water park wasn’t ready to open Monday as planned. Good news: The opening has been pushed back just two days, to Wednesday. That revelation came Monday morning, as park operators gave media a final preview of the park that has been under construction since 2021. Inside the glass-paneled main building, water was flowing through massive slides, platoons of lifeguards were making the rounds and inner tubes drifted in the lazy river, ready for patrons. Finishing work continued throughout the nearly-complete hall and the grounds around it remained a bare-dirt construction site, pending the construction of a wave pool and other “Phase 2″ attractions coming soon.

FOLEY, AL ・ 10 HOURS AGO