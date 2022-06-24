ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Averill Park coffee shop opens inspired by TV show ‘Friends’

By Cassie Hudson
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3bSGH2_0gKlOXEV00

AVERILL PARK, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — When it hasn’t been your day, your week, your month, or even your year, Averill Perk wants to be there for you! The new coffee shop in Averill Park was started by a local mom who craved a place for her community to gather.

For years, Averill Park resident Chris Bradway wanted a spot in her community where family and friends could gather that wasn’t an eatery or bar. When that didn’t exist, she decided to create it herself.

Taking inspiration from her favorite TV show ‘Friends,’ she created Averill Perk. The coffee shop features hot and cold caffeinated drinks and sweet treats baked fresh from a local baker.

Need to pick up a gift? Averill Perk also serves as a hub for local vendors.

Averill Perk is located at 3561 NY Route 43 in West Sand Lake. For an updated list of their hours of operation, visit their Facebook .

