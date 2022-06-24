ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.S. Politics

Biden should learn history’s lessons, not double down on bad progressive ideas

By Susan Wright
Fort Worth Star-Telegram
Fort Worth Star-Telegram
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4JxQU1_0gKlNpxg00

Even in the relatively short history of the United States, our history illustrates lessons we should heed today. Some are recent enough that many of us remember them.

Our leaders are faced with decisions in real-time that often have no clear-cut right answers. But in the last 50 years, we have repeatedly turned away from policies that work. We need only to look at our own history for guidance.

In the 1970s, Jimmy Carter was elected president following the scandals of President Richard Nixon. Watergate led to the American people losing confidence in Nixon, who had otherwise led the nation with a firm hand. Nixon oversaw the reduction of U.S. involvement in Vietnam, détente with the Soviet Union and China, the first manned moon landings, and the establishment of the Environmental Protection Agency. But none of these achievements could overcome the scandals laid bare on television.

Carter, by all accounts a thoughtful and caring leader, won the 1976 election and took over a growing economy . His own record, however, will forever be remembered for stagflation , the Iran hostage crisis, and energy shocks that saw motorists queued around the block in search of gasoline.

The people lost faith in the man Nixon, not the policies. Carter lost the trust of the people because of his policies, not the man.

History clearly tells us — screams at us, in fact — that Americans want leadership with sound, secure policies and personal integrity. They will forgive imperfections, but not incompetence.

If the definition of insanity is to continue to do the same things expecting different results, what does it say about our national leadership today?

President Joe Biden took office amid a vibrant economic recovery during a pandemic, with a strong dollar and a measure of peace in the Middle East under President Donald Trump’s foreign policy. Yet today, a short 18 months into Biden’s term, we have a baby formula shortage , record-high gas prices, worse inflation than we’ve seen in decades and no end in sight.

Shockingly, the Democrat’s answer to this calamity is more — more spending money we don’t have, more debt, more government paying people money for not working, and continued restrictions on fossil fuels. Even releasing vast amounts of oil from the Strategic Oil Reserve is not keeping prices at the pump down, jeopardizing our energy supply and our national security even further.

This would be laughable in a Shakespearean play were it not so horrifying to endure in real life. We have open borders, economic collapse and lawlessness masquerading as progressive tolerance.

We must stop this cycle of insanity.

If the 1970s and 1980s don’t illustrate vividly for us what happens with liberal public policy versus conservative public policy, what will convince us? Limited government — including spending — expands and strengthens the economy. That’s not just an economic and political theory anymore; we have actual history to look at.

Law and order practices — investigating crimes and arresting those found to have participated, then holding them accountable at trial — provide safe communities where people are free to thrive.

The nation narrowly voted in 2020 to try the progressive experiment again. Today, the nation sees that again we are far worse off than we were with conservative policies.

There is no time to waste in returning to the road to stability, solvency and security.

Susan Wright is a member of the State Republican Executive Committee and a Tarrant County GOP precinct chairwoman. She lives in Arlington.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0kwILm_0gKlNpxg00
Susan Wright is a member of the State Republican Executive Committee and a Tarrant County GOP precinct chairwoman. She lives in Arlington.

Comments / 2

Related
POLITICO

Two dozen Democratic senators are calling for the U.S. to intervene in the investigation of the killing of an American journalist in the West Bank.

Shireen Abu Akleh's death has heightened tensions between Israelis and Palestinians in the region. What happened: Shireen Abu Akleh, who worked for Al Jazeera, was fatally shot while covering an Israeli military operation on May 11. Her death has heightened tensions between Israelis and Palestinians in the region and has sparked calls for an independent joint investigation. Each side has blamed the other for the killing.
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Jimmy Carter
Person
Richard Nixon
Person
Donald Trump
Slate

Joe Manchin Says He Hopes Republicans Will Agree to Pass Legislation Restoring Roe, Might Actually Mean It

The Supreme Court on Friday incinerated Roe v. Wade like an old oil rag, laying the groundwork for states to ban abortion for the first time since the 1970s. So, it seems like a good time to check in with Kyrsten Sinema and Joe Manchin, the two Democrats who’ve functionally blocked their party from passing federal legislation protecting the right to choose by opposing changes to the Senate filibuster, and who, in Manchin’s case, also voted outright against a bill that would have codified Roe’s safeguards (and a bit more) in May. Surely they must have something meaningful to say.
ARIZONA STATE
The Independent

Nancy Pelosi accused of pushing congresswoman’s young daughter in photo op

Democrat House speaker Nancy Pelosi has been lambasted by a Texas congresswoman for appearing to “push” her young daughter during a photo op.Newly sworn-in congresswoman Mayra Flores made the allegation on Twitter following her swearing-in ceremony at the US Capitol last week, during which she and her daughter posed alongside Ms Pelosi.A video shared among conservatives on Twitter at the weekend appeared to suggest the Democrat had “pushed” Ms Flores’s daughter, although it was not clear in the video if contact was made.“I am so proud of my strong, beautiful daughter for not allowing this to faze her,” the...
TEXAS STATE
Decider.com

Whoopi Goldberg Delivers Blistering Warning to Clarence Thomas on ‘The View’: “Better Hope They Don’t Come for You”

The View host Whoopi Goldberg didn’t hold back during a fiery speech on today’s episode of the show, sending a stark warning towards Justice Clarence Thomas. The Supreme Court justice was one of five who helped overturn Roe v. Wade on Friday (June 24), and in the wake of the decision seems poised to reconsider other previously protected rights like contraception, same sex marriage and same sex relationships.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Washington Examiner

A mass exodus from the Democrats' America

As the Washington Examiner reported this week, the end of the COVID-19 pandemic has done nothing to arrest the trend of people fleeing large cities in liberal coastal states for more pleasant and orderly locales, particularly in the Mountain West and the Sun Belt. A mixture of unreasonable pandemic restrictions,...
HOMELESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Economy#Iran Hostage Crisis#Double Down#Politics Federal#Politics Whitehouse#Americans
americanmilitarynews.com

Russian lawmaker names first city Russia will strike if World War III begins

Last week, a Russian lawmaker who is an ally of Russian President Vladimir Putin named the first city Russia will target if war breaks out between Russia and the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO): London, England. During an appearance on the Russian state television “Vremya Pakazhet” (Time Will Tell) on...
POLITICS
TODAY.com

Former law clerk to Justice Thomas, Kavanaugh speaks on abortion ruling

Jennifer Mascott, a former law clerk to Justices Clarence Thomas and Brett Kavanaugh, joins Saturday TODAY to discuss the logic behind the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade. Mascott, an assistant law professor at George Mason University, said “Issues of this level of importance should not be decided for all of us by just nine justices in robes.”June 25, 2022.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Salon

Former marketing executives launch campaign to keep Fox News from "fueling next insurrection"

An organization called Check My Ads has launched a campaign in an effort to restrict Fox News ad revenue to prevent them from "working overtime to fuel the next insurrection." The organization, which is run by two former marketing executives, has already collected over 40,000 signatures from people backing their efforts in just five days, according to The Guardian, and the goal is to get ad exchanges to drop the news site.
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
Country
Vietnam
Country
China
K. Revs

Opinion: The U.S. is Swiftly Turning Dystopian

In case you’ve been living under an actual rock, you likely know about the Supreme Court draft opinion released last month that foreshadowed the overturn of Roe v. Wade. Today, that draft became an official ruling.
The Independent

Supreme Court’s conservative majority rules suspects cannot claim civil rights violations if Miranda rights violated

The Supreme Court has voted to shield police from being sued if they fail to provide suspects with Miranda rights. The court ruled by 6-3 majority in favour of a Los Angeles sheriff’s deputy who was sued after not reading a Miranda warning to a hospital worker accused of sexually assaulting a patient. Justice Samuel Alito wrote in his majority opinion that Miranda warnings, such as the “right to remain silent”, were a set of guidelines rather than a constitutional right that could result in a civil litigation against the police. “A violation of Miranda is not itself a violation...
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Atlantic

America Is Growing Apart, Possibly for Good

It may be time to stop talking about “red” and “blue” America. That’s the provocative conclusion of Michael Podhorzer, a longtime political strategist for labor unions and the chair of the Analyst Institute, a collaborative of progressive groups that studies elections. In a private newsletter that he writes for a small group of activists, Podhorzer recently laid out a detailed case for thinking of the two blocs as fundamentally different nations uneasily sharing the same geographic space.
POLITICS
The Associated Press

Poland’s leader rejects West views on transgender issues

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Poland’s conservative ruling party leader pushed back Sunday against what he described as Western views on LGBTQ rights. Jaroslaw Kaczynski, the head of the Law and Justice party, described a theoretical situation in which a person named Wladyslaw, which is traditionally a male name, comes to work asking to be called Zosia, a traditionally female name.
SOCIETY
Fort Worth Star-Telegram

Fort Worth Star-Telegram

Fort Worth, TX
5K+
Followers
527
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Fort Worth Star-Telegram has quite the history of innovation and public service as it has grown over the years. Its founding publisher, Amon G. Carter Sr., was a renowned booster of Fort Worth and West Texas, with the Star-Telegram sporting the largest circulation of any paper in Texas. In 1922, the paper began the first Fort Worth radio station, WBAP, “We Bring a Program,” and also established the first television station in the southern half of the United States in 1948, and brought in color in 1954. In 1982, the Star-Telegram founded the oldest continually operating online news service in the country, Star-Text. That history of innovation and service continues today with the production of the most relevant news products serving the interests of Fort Worth and the surrounding area.

 https://www.star-telegram.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy