Court hearing scheduled for man charged in Mizzou hazing incident

By Joushua Blount
KMIZ ABC 17 News
3 days ago
 3 days ago
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ)

A man charged in a University of Missouri hazing incident could appear in court Friday afternoon.

The hearing at the Boone County Courthouse for Thomas Schultz is scheduled to start at 2 p.m. Schultz is one of three people charged in the October incident that left Danny Santulli unable to walk, see, or communicate.

A lawyer for Shultz has filed motions on his behalf, including a request to lower his bond. Another motion requests that the Boone County Prosecutor's Office release certain information about the case over the next 10 days.

Shultz is accused of giving Santulli alcohol during a pledge event at the Phi Gamma Delta (FIJI) house. ABC News obtained a video from inside that house that appears to show people trying to help Santulli.

Fraternity members later took Santulli to the hospital, where it was discovered he would need lifelong care due to alcohol poisoning. University of Missouri System President Mun Choi addressed the incident on Thursday.

"Drinking has become a problem at college campuses, so we're not unique in that space but we have to do, all of us, a better job training, education, and also understanding that we're going to hold individuals accountable," said Choi.

The Boone County Sheriff's Office told ABC 17 News on Thursday that Schultz and Ryan Delanty haven't been booked on warrants issued for their arrests.

Last Friday, a Boone County grand jury indicted Shultz and Delanty on hazing charges. A third person, Alec Wetzler, is also charged in the incident with providing alcohol to a minor.

A court hearing is scheduled for Wetzler in August. At last check, there are no hearings scheduled for Delanty.

The post Court hearing scheduled for man charged in Mizzou hazing incident appeared first on ABC17NEWS .

