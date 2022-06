I had a great experience at the June Dairy Breakfast this past weekend! Beyond the delicious food and dedicated volunteers that made this event a success, it was a clear testament to the admirable work ethic and dedication of our farmers. I am so grateful for the contributions that farmers make to our economy and our lives – and for all of the delicious foods that are made from arguably the world’s most precious commodity – milk. As I share a recap of the Dairy Breakfast with Brenda Walters from the Philip Walters Farm on the WSAU Wisconsin Morning News, it was an unforgettable experience for me.

