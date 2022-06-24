ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Gun control takes 1 step forward in Congress, 2 steps back at SCOTUS

By Sam Baker
Axios
Axios
 3 days ago

Yesterday was the day Congress broke a seemingly intractable partisan logjam and passed the first significant gun-control legislation in years — and yet, yesterday may end up being a net loss for gun control. Driving the news: Just hours before the Senate cleared a key procedural hurdle on...

www.axios.com

Comments / 0

Related
Decider.com

Whoopi Goldberg Delivers Blistering Warning to Clarence Thomas on ‘The View’: “Better Hope They Don’t Come for You”

The View host Whoopi Goldberg didn’t hold back during a fiery speech on today’s episode of the show, sending a stark warning towards Justice Clarence Thomas. The Supreme Court justice was one of five who helped overturn Roe v. Wade on Friday (June 24), and in the wake of the decision seems poised to reconsider other previously protected rights like contraception, same sex marriage and same sex relationships.
CONGRESS & COURTS
POLITICO

Two dozen Democratic senators are calling for the U.S. to intervene in the investigation of the killing of an American journalist in the West Bank.

Shireen Abu Akleh's death has heightened tensions between Israelis and Palestinians in the region. What happened: Shireen Abu Akleh, who worked for Al Jazeera, was fatally shot while covering an Israeli military operation on May 11. Her death has heightened tensions between Israelis and Palestinians in the region and has sparked calls for an independent joint investigation. Each side has blamed the other for the killing.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Slate

Joe Manchin Says He Hopes Republicans Will Agree to Pass Legislation Restoring Roe, Might Actually Mean It

The Supreme Court on Friday incinerated Roe v. Wade like an old oil rag, laying the groundwork for states to ban abortion for the first time since the 1970s. So, it seems like a good time to check in with Kyrsten Sinema and Joe Manchin, the two Democrats who’ve functionally blocked their party from passing federal legislation protecting the right to choose by opposing changes to the Senate filibuster, and who, in Manchin’s case, also voted outright against a bill that would have codified Roe’s safeguards (and a bit more) in May. Surely they must have something meaningful to say.
ARIZONA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
State
Maryland State
State
Massachusetts State
State
Washington State
State
Hawaii State
The Independent

Nancy Pelosi accused of pushing congresswoman’s young daughter in photo op

Democrat House speaker Nancy Pelosi has been lambasted by a Texas congresswoman for appearing to “push” her young daughter during a photo op.Newly sworn-in congresswoman Mayra Flores made the allegation on Twitter following her swearing-in ceremony at the US Capitol last week, during which she and her daughter posed alongside Ms Pelosi.A video shared among conservatives on Twitter at the weekend appeared to suggest the Democrat had “pushed” Ms Flores’s daughter, although it was not clear in the video if contact was made.“I am so proud of my strong, beautiful daughter for not allowing this to faze her,” the...
TEXAS STATE
TODAY.com

Former law clerk to Justice Thomas, Kavanaugh speaks on abortion ruling

Jennifer Mascott, a former law clerk to Justices Clarence Thomas and Brett Kavanaugh, joins Saturday TODAY to discuss the logic behind the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade. Mascott, an assistant law professor at George Mason University, said “Issues of this level of importance should not be decided for all of us by just nine justices in robes.”June 25, 2022.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Axios Des Moines

Iowa's neighboring states prepare for influx of patients seeking

Data: Myers Abortion Facility Database on OSF; Map: Thomas Oide/AxiosWhile abortion access remains the same in Iowa for now, neighboring states are preparing for an influx of patients following the U.S. Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade.Why it matters: States where abortions are protected are expecting scheduling challenges and difficulties getting people timely appointments.If Iowa's Republican trifecta passes legislation to ban abortions, Iowans will be joining thousands of others who will have to travel to blue states for the procedure.State of play: Illinois and Minnesota abortion providers are preparing for a surge of patients as they're likely to become islands in the Midwest.Minnesota expects a 10-25% influx of patients, while Planned Parenthood Illinois expects out-of-state patients to double or triple to about 20,000 to 30,000 patients, according to Business Insider.In Illinois, clinics are trying to prepare for the influx by hiring doctors from states where the procedure is no longer allowed.Of note: It's already become illegal in neighboring South Dakota. Western Iowans living close to the border can no longer seek the procedure at a clinic in Sioux Falls.What's next: Democratic lawmakers have shared concerns that Governor Kim Reynolds will call for a special session centering on abortion.
IOWA STATE
Axios

Rudy Giuliani slapped on back inside New York grocery store

Rudy Giuliani was slapped on the back in a Staten Island grocery store while campaigning for his son on Sunday, the former New York City mayor and police said. Driving the news: The New York Police Department told Axios over the phone that a 39-year-old suspect from Staten Island was arrested and charged with second-degree assault following the incident in ShopRite.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Adam Winkler
Person
Clarence Thomas
Person
Brett Kavanaugh
GOBankingRates

SNAP Schedule 2022: May Payments

May is almost here, and millions of households are looking forward to their next SNAP payments. See: Surprising Things You Can Buy With Food StampsFind: SNAP 2022 -- Is My State Giving Out Extra Money...
AGRICULTURE
Axios

Matthew McConaughey: Gun bill "a shining example" of compromise

Actor Matthew McConaughey, in an op-ed for the Austin American-Statesman on Sunday, applauded the bipartisan federal gun bill that President Biden signed into law on Saturday as an example of the power of compromise. The big picture: The law enhanced background checks for people under 21, increased funding for mental...
AUSTIN, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gun Control#U S Supreme Court#Guns#Second Amendment#Politics Federal#Scotus#Senate#The Supreme Court#House#Appli
Axios

Thousands of reservists are unvaccinated as deadline nears

About 60,000 Army Reserve and National Guard soldiers have not yet received COVID-19 vaccines with just a week remaining before an end-of-month deadline to do so, the Washington Post reports. Why it matters: Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin set the deadline last year. The mandate allowed soldiers to seek an exemption,...
WASHINGTON, DC
Axios Raleigh

How companies are responding to Roe v. Wade in North Carolina

Some local companies have responded to the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade by pledging to pay the travel costs of workers located in states that ban abortions. On Friday, for example, Raleigh-based Red Hat said it would reimburse up to $10,000 in travel costs for workers that must leave their home state to access care not available there. Of note: Around 14% of large employers surveyed in June said they had a travel benefit in place for employees, The Wall Street Journal reported, citing survey data from Mercer LLC.  Another 25% of larger employers responded they were...
DURHAM, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Constitution
NewsBreak
UCLA
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
Axios Salt Lake City

Rep. Phil Lyman alleges election fraud ahead of Republican primary

Rep. Phil Lyman (R-Blanding) took to social media on Sunday suggesting voting machines had been tampered with ahead of Tuesday's primary elections.Details: Lyman said he received "several reports" of votes for incumbent Republican Sen. Mike Lee being switched to votes for Lee's opponent Becky Edwards. Lyman did not respond to Axios' request for comment.What happened next: Edwards almost immediately refuted Lyman's claims of election fraud, calling it a tactic used by extremists to undermine Utah's election system and to refute the results they disagree with.What they're saying: "Utah is a model for safe and secure elections, including voting in-person and...
UTAH STATE
Axios

Axios

Washington, DC
89K+
Followers
44K+
Post
87M+
Views
ABOUT

Smart brevity worthy of your time, attention and trust.

 https://www.axios.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy