We’ve got some gorgeous weather today across Wisconsin... It won’t be as windy as yesterday, but you may notice a bit of a northwest breeze through the midday. That wind has brought in some crisp, comfortable air for late June. High temperatures will be in the seasonable 70s with tons of sunshine. Other than a few clouds mainly northeast of Green Bay, skies will be generally clear.

GREEN BAY, WI ・ 15 HOURS AGO