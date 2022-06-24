Chef Chadwick Boyd Brings Watermelon Adult Snow Cones To New Jersey

Jungle juice is a drink that may have started out as a frat party concoction, made from every kind of booze in the dorm plus whatever fruit juices or other mixers were on hand. Recipe developer Ting Dalton's jungle juice, on the other hand, is something we'd describe as a more adult version of the drink — and not so much adult in the "adult beverage" sense, although it does contain booze. This a beverage meant for those who are grown up enough to enjoy a drink that actually tastes good, instead of prioritizing its ability to get them wasted in a hurry; that being said, there is a good amount of vodka in this, and we're certainly not stopping you from topping it off with a little more.

FOOD & DRINKS ・ 6 DAYS AGO