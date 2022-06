The mother of murdered schoolboy Rikki Neave has said she feels “dead inside” after his killer was finally jailed 27 years on.Police originally suspected Ruth Neave of being responsible for the killing of her six-year-old son, who was strangled to death in woods near their Peterborough home in November 1994.A jury acquitted her of murder in 1996 – but she was jailed for seven years after admitting child cruelty offences.Now, as 41-year-old James Watson begins a life sentence for her son’s murder, Ms Neave is reportedly considering challenging her conviction, claiming she was advised by her lawyers to plead guilty...

