ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

Retired British geologist appeals against 15-year jail term in Iraq

By The Newsroom
newschain
newschain
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0PLu0t_0gKlFlOK00

A retired British geologist has lodged an appeal against his 15-year jail sentence for attempted artefact smuggling in Iraq.

Jim Fitton, 66, has spent the last fortnight in an Iraqi prison, with his family concerned about his safety and welfare.

The father-of-two collected 12 stones and shards of broken pottery as souvenirs while visiting a site in Eridu, in Iraq’s south east, as part of an organised geology and archaeology tour.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4G5ryi_0gKlFlOK00
Retired British geologist Jim Fitton, right, with his wife Sarijah Fitton, centre, and his daughter Leila Fitton (Family handout/PA) (PA Media)

Iraqi officials said the items could be considered archaeological pieces as they date back over 200 years.

Mr Fitton has repeatedly insisted he did not intend to smuggle the items and those on the tour were told the shards had no economic or historical value.

His family hope a fresh review of the evidence will secure his release.

Appeal judges are expected to consider Mr Fitton’s case in the next two to four weeks, although there is no set timeframe.

His son-in-law Sam Tasker, 27, from Bath, Somerset, told the PA news agency: “The appeal is in.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1XkZnu_0gKlFlOK00
Jim Fitton, 66, who has been jailed in Iraq, could have been given the death penalty (Family handout/PA) (PA Media)

“It, as far as we understand it, will be processed behind closed doors by a small group of judges within the Iraqi judiciary, and they will issue a verdict.”

Mr Fitton and German tourist Volker Waldmann were arrested after the items were found in their possession as their group prepared to fly out of Baghdad airport on March 20.

Mr Fitton was then held in an airport detention cell before being moved to prison shortly after his sentencing on June 6.

Mr Waldmann was cleared after his defence team argued he had been carrying two pieces for Mr Fitton but did not pick them up from the site.

Foreign Secretary Liz Truss has faced repeated calls to intervene to help Mr Fitton, who worked as a geologist for oil and gas companies.

He lives in Malaysia with his wife, Sarijah.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

Cause of death of 20 people in nightclub unknown

Police in South Africa are investigating the deaths of at least 20 people at a nightclub. It is unclear what led to the deaths of the young people, who were reportedly attending a party in the coastal town of East London to celebrate the end of winter school exams. Local...
PUBLIC SAFETY
newschain

Woman found dead at scene of house destroyed in gas explosion

A woman has been found dead at the scene of a house destroyed in a gas explosion in Birmingham, a fire service has confirmed. Emergency services have been at the site in Dulwich Road, Kingstanding, through the night following the blast, which happened shortly before 8.30pm on Sunday. One man...
ACCIDENTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Liz Truss
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Smuggling#Sentencing#Geologist#British#Iraqi#German
newschain

Five-month-old girl shot dead in car in Chicago

A five-month-old girl has been shot dead while in the back of a car in a neighbourhood in Chicago. The infant, who was identified as Cecilia Thomas, was struck in the head on Friday evening when shots were fired from another vehicle in the South Shore neighbourhood in the city’s South Side, according to police and the Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office.
CHICAGO, IL
newschain

Serena Williams happily ‘out of office’ as she targets more Wimbledon glory

Serena Williams joked she has put her ‘out of office’ on as she takes a break from her hectic off-court life to tread the lawns of Wimbledon once again. Suspicions had been growing that the 23-time grand slam singles champion had effectively retired having not been seen on a tennis court since withdrawing in tears during her first-round match at the All England Club 12 months ago with a hamstring injury.
TENNIS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
World
Country
Malaysia
Country
Iraq
newschain

Mystery remains over deaths of 21 teenagers at South African nightclub

South African authorities are seeking answers after 21 under-age teenagers reportedly celebrating the end of school exams died in a mysterious incident at a nightclub. The bodies of many of the victims, the youngest just 13, were discovered by police lying on tables, slumped over chairs and sprawled on the floor of the club in the early hours of Sunday.
PUBLIC SAFETY
newschain

7 chefs on the dish that makes them feel most nostalgic

Few things can evoke memories like food. Even just a whiff of a certain dish can take you back in time, and have the potential to make you feel all warm and fuzzy. Everyone has their own unique dish that makes them feel nostalgic – it might be a tried and true classic, or something one of their family members completely made up.
RECIPES
newschain

War-damaged Russian weapons go on display in Poland

A display of damaged Russian weapons in central Warsaw serves as a reminder of the horrors of the war in Ukraine but also shows that Russia’s aggression can be defeated, officials have said. Ukraine’s deputy defence minister Hanna Maliar and the head of Poland’s prime minister’s office, Michal Dworczyk,...
POLITICS
newschain

newschain

48K+
Followers
141K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy