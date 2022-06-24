ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
30-year-old Christopher Prudente died after a wreck in the Santa Fe Springs area (Santa Fe Springs, CA)

On Thursday, official identified 30-year-old Christopher Prudente, from Cypress, as the man who lost his life after a multi-vehicle wreck Wednesday in the Santa Fe Springs area. As per the initial information, the three-vehicle accident was reported at around 2 a.m. on the southbound Santa Ana (5) Freeway [...]

