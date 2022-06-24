ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield, MO

2nd annual Pickwick Street Fair on Saturday to highlight local artists, 'quality of place'

By Greta Cross, Springfield News-Leader
Springfield News-Leader
Springfield News-Leader
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WcyYt_0gKlCamy00

Pickwick Place will be full of live music, local craftspeople and tasty food this weekend for the second annual Pickwick Street Fair.

The street fair is Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Pickwick Avenue between Cherry and Monroe streets, which will be closed to vehicle traffic. Entry to the street fair is free.

Along with the businesses and restaurants of Pickwick Place, 50 vendors will line Pickwick Avenue, including clothing designers, painters, photographers, an apothecary and more. In addition, the Rountree Elementary School People-Teacher Association will be hosting several fundraisers with food and student art.

Starting at 10:30 a.m., folks can enjoy live music on a band stage located on the east side of Pickwick, facing the brick and mortar stores. Throughout the day, four local artists will perform: Steve Ames, Mark Barger, Dallas Jones and The Henderson Kids.

The family-friendly event also will include a kids zone, complete with jumbo checkers, sidewalk chalk, hair tinsel and face painting.

Patrons from the Rountree neighborhood are asked to walk or bike to the event. For those driving, parking is available in the neighborhood on Weller and Delaware avenues.

The Pickwick Street Fair is organized by Haden and Brady Long, owners of Ellecor Design . The husband and wife duo receive help from the sponsors of the event and volunteers of the Rountree neighborhood and Pickwick Place.

"We're thrilled to be able to showcase not only so many great local artists, but also the Cherry and Pickwick area and the Rountree neighborhood," Haden said in a news release.

More: 13 of the Ozarks' best places to watch fireworks, celebrate 4th of July weekend

Creating a 'quality of place'

Pickwick Place, the residential neighborhood and business strip at the intersection of East Cherry Street and South Pickwick Avenue, has been identified as a model for the city of Springfield's Forward SGF comprehensive plan.

Forward SGF is a 20-year plan aiming to impact future growth and development throughout the entire city of Springfield. The plan was put into motion in 2019 and is expected for completion by 2040.

Pickwick Place is seen as a model neighborhood because of the area's residential spaces, along with retail and restaurant development. The area provides equal part living, shopping and eating.

Today, components of Forward SGF are still being crafted, revised and reviewed, before being presented to the public. But there are ways community members can get involved.

Forward SGF is asking community members to weigh in on the Downtown Subarea Plan via an online survey , available at /bit.ly/3HPdlWg .

Springfieldians can also use Map.Social , an online, interactive mapping tool, to create a map of issues they feel are affecting downtown. Issues may address streetscape amenities like benches and bike racks, building heights, public gathering spaces, public transit, parking and public safety concerns. To make your own map and view others, visit map.social/Community.php?CommunityID=259 .

The Downtown Subarea Plan serves as a guide for "land use and development, community facilities, open space and transportation decision-making within the Downtown area," according to the Forward SGF website .

For more information about Forward SGF and how to get involved, visit the plan's website at forwardsgf.com/ .

More: 7 Brew Coffee location denied for second time by Springfield Planning and Zoning

Greta Cross is the trending topics reporter for the Springfield News-Leader. Follow her on Twitter and Instagram @gretacrossphoto. Story idea? Email her at gcross@gannett.com

This article originally appeared on Springfield News-Leader: 2nd annual Pickwick Street Fair on Saturday to highlight local artists, 'quality of place'

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KYTV

Old Time Pottery announces new store in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (Edited News Release/KY3) - Old Time Pottery is opening a new home decor store in Springfield, the third in Missouri. It will open in the former Hobby Lobby & Mardel location at 1535 East Battlefield. The company will announce its grand opening date soon. Old Time Pottery features...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
freightwaves.com

The Log Book: SuperRigs winner takes Best of Show prize for second time

The Log Book is a weekly rundown of human-interest stories related to the transportation industry. This week: Theresa DeSantis takes home a second SuperRigs Best of Show award, Schneider donates to LGBTQIA+ non-profit organization and Swift honors POW/MIA veterans with a newly wrapped Kenworth. SuperRigs winner takes Best of Show...
BRANSON, MO
KYTV

2022 St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway winners announced Sunday

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - KY3 and KSPR have partnered with St. Jude Children’s Hospital for several years, raffling off amazing houses through the St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway. Winners of the St. Jude Dream Home and other prizes were announced live Sunday during a one-hour live special on KSPR.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KYTV

Nixa, Willard holding freedom festivals ahead of July 4

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Nixa Area Chamber of Commerce is holding its Sky High Fireworks Show on Saturday from 6 to 9 p.m. This year’s fireworks show will once again be held at the Nixa High School’s Eagle Stadium and free to attend. Chris Russell, President of the Nixa Chamber of Commerce, said they’re excited to continue the firework show tradition this year.
NIXA, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Springfield, MO
Springfield, MO
Society
Local
Missouri Lifestyle
Local
Missouri Society
Springfield, MO
Lifestyle
KYTV

4th of July Celebrations: Fireworks laws around the Ozarks

OZARK, Mo. (KY3) - Fourth of July is just around the corner and many celebrations around the Ozarks are starting. If you plan on setting off your own fireworks there’s a few things you should know. Within Springfield city limits, fireworks are not allowed. You cannot buy, sell or set them off. But there are a few smaller ones that you can light within Springfield city limits such as sparklers, smoke bombs and night crawlers. Violations could result in a citation and confiscation of your fireworks. In some cases, the city could fine you up to $500.
OZARK, MO
ksgf.com

Grand Funk Railroad & Foghat LIVE

Springfield’s Talk 104.1 KSGF and our friends at the Black Oak Amphitheater want to send YOU to see TWO legendary bands, LIVE, on one stage!. We’re hooking you up with a pair of tickets to see Grand Funk Railroad & Foghat at the Black Oak Amphitheater in Lampe, Missouri on Friday, July 22nd!
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KOLR10 News

Thousands in southwest Missouri without power following storms

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.– Thousands are reporting outages in Southwest Missouri following storms that passed through the area early Sunday. According to the Association of Missouri Electric Cooperatives, Laclede Electric Cooperative and Southwest Electric Cooperative members are experiencing the most outages right now. As of 8:40 a.m., in Hickory County at least 1,011 customers are reporting outages, […]
MISSOURI STATE
myleaderpaper.com

Springfield weekly real estate update

Compiled major statistics for the Springfield, MO metro area real estate market for the four weeks ended June 19, 2022. Originally published on zerodown.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Steve Ames
KOLR10 News

Deadly motorcycle crash in Springfield Saturday

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — A 22-year-old Springfield man was killed Saturday evening in a single motorcycle crash. Springfield Police said Trenton Williamson was driving north on Kissick Avenue just after 5:00 p.m. Saturday when he lost control of his motorcycle and ran off the road into a ravine near Lake Ridge Street. An ambulance took him […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
tncontentexchange.com

Springfield man nearly drowns in Table Rock Lake

A man from Springfield nearly drowned on Sunday, June 19, in Table Rock Lake. The Missouri State Water Patrol reported Diego Arguello Pimentel, 21, of Springfield was swimming in Table Rock Lake and was returning to the shore of Moonshine Beach when he went under the water and did not resurface. Arguello Pimentel was pulled to shore by friends.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KYTV

Children’s illnesses increasing in rural areas of the Ozarks

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - With the pandemic fading out and fewer people masking, medical experts in the Ozarks say they are starting to see more children with illnesses. And rural areas hit the hardest. A nurse from the Missouri Ozarks Community Health says there is some speculation that with the...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Art#Land Use#Localevent#Local Life#Pickwick Place#The Pickwick Street Fair#Ellecor Design
KTLO

Murder trial for Ozark County woman to begin Monday

Nearly five years after a teen in Ozark County was killed, her mother will be standing trial for her murder. According to the Ozark County Times, Rebecca Ruud’s case will be heard in a bench trial before Circuit Judge Calvin Holden beginning Monday in Springfield. The trial is expected...
OZARK COUNTY, MO
tncontentexchange.com

Permit issue causes problems for Branson warming shelter

A social media posting from the head of House of Hope is drawing attention to troubles between the homeless charity and the city of Branson. Tracy Banks posted on Facebook, the city of Branson told her she would not be able to operate a warming center for the homeless during the winter months despite operating it for the last two years. The main issue? A sprinkler system within the building.
BRANSON, MO
KYTV

Taste of the Ozarks: Mexican Street Corn Pasta Salad

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Try this twist on the popular Mexican street corn trend. * 4 cups cooked and cooled short noodles (penne, cavatappi, or bowtie would work) * 2/3 cup crumbled cojita or Mexican crumbling cheese. * 1/3 cup grated parmesan. * 2 tsp salt. * 1 tsp pepper.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Festival
NewsBreak
Retail
KYTV

Police identify motorcyclist killed in crash in Springfield, Mo.

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A motorcyclist died from a crash in Springfield on Saturday. Police identified the victim as Trenton Williamson, 22, of Springfield. Investigators say Williamson was northbound on Kissick Avenue from the Springfield Lake Dam. Police say he lost control and drove off the roadway into a ravine. Emergency crews rushed him to the hospital, where he died from his injuries.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
933kwto.com

Storms Lead to Power Outages in the Northern Ozarks Early Sunday

Storms that moved through areas north of I-44 early Sunday morning had strong to severe wind gusts that brought down trees and some power lines in the Ozarks. Laclede Electric Cooperative and Southwest Electric Cooperative reported outages Sunday morning, with more than 1,000 customers in Hickory County losing power. Between...
HICKORY COUNTY, MO
KOLR10 News

Laclede County crash leads to one death Sunday

LEBANON, Mo. – A 25-year-old Springfield woman was killed Sunday morning in a two-car crash. Missouri State Highway Patrol says Baylee Smith struck the rear of a car on Highway 5 six miles north of Lebanon around 10:00 a.m. Sunday morning. Smith was pronounced dead at the scene. The other driver was taken to Lake […]
LACLEDE COUNTY, MO
ksgf.com

Man Wanted In Stone County Now In Custody

(KTTS News) — Police in Seymour have arrested a wanted man after a short pursuit. KY3 says Jordan Tinker, 25, had been on the run since nearly hitting a Taney County law enforcement officer, running from Christian County deputies, and fleeing a traffic stop in Stone County.
STONE COUNTY, MO
Springfield News-Leader

Springfield News-Leader

2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
292K+
Views
ABOUT

Springfield, Missouri News - News-Leader.com is the home page for the Springfield, Mo., News-Leader with in-depth local news, sports and entertainment

 http://news-leader.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy