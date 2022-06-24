ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Jordan, MI

East Jordan Lions to sponsor free vision screenings for young children

By The Petoskey News-Review
 3 days ago
EAST JORDAN — The East Jordan Lions will soon sponsor free vision screenings for children six months to six years of age.

The screenings will take place on Friday, June 24 from 5-9 pm at the East Jordan Freedom Festival Lion's Kids Sight trailer.

We encourage families to bring their children in for a free vision screening. The actual screening takes less than a minute, but the benefits can last a lifetime. Many vision problems run the risk of becoming permanent if not corrected by age seven, when the eye reaches its full maturity.

Early screening leads to early detection, which helps ensure that children get the follow-up care they need.

