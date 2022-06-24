El Paso amateur boxer Ivy Enriquez is one of nation's best at 106 pounds

Seven years ago, El Paso's Ivy Enriquez walked into the Carolina Recreation Center for her first boxing experience.

Enriquez, now a 15-year-old sophomore at Bel Air High School, is one of the top female amateur boxers in the nation.

Enriquez has won multiple national and state championships and is ranked in the top five at 106 pounds by USA Boxing.

"I loved the sport immediately," Enriquez said. "I love being in that ring and being able to compete at a high level against other top boxers. The training, the running, the preparation for the fights is something I enjoy. And of course winning is a great thing too."

Enriquez has a busy few months ahead. From July 9-16, she will be in Wichita, Kansas, to compete in the National Junior Olympic Tournament.

In October, she heads to California for a week long training camp for USA Boxing, an honor she secured by winning a USA Boxing National Championship in Shreveport, Louisiana, last December.

"At every stage of my amateur career, I've grown up and learned so much," Enriquez said. "I can see the improvement, but I know I still have areas of boxing where I can be better and continue to grow. The Junior Olympic Tournament will be huge for me and the USA camp in October is a big one. I'll get to compete and train with some of the top fighters in the nation."

Enriquez is trained by her father, Sergio Enriquez, who took a liking to the sport growing up but never fought himself.

"Seeing my daughter fight at a high level is an amazing feeling and she continues to get better all the time," Sergio said. "She has a great work ethic and a desire to be the best fighter she can be. Ivy has a lot of confidence in herself, but she also stays humble. I'm really proud of what she has accomplished because she has worked hard and put in so much time to be the fighter she is."

Part of Ivy’s personality as a fighter is that of a pressure fighter, one who keeps moving forward and fights hard for all three rounds of an amateur fight. Her experience doesn't hurt either. Because of the national and state tournament competitions, Enriquez has fought most of her 70 or so amateur fights outside of El Paso.

"The traveling outside of El Paso has certainly helped me a great deal," Ivy said. "It's made me mentally tougher in many ways. I have to be ready all the time, I have to be in shape, I have to be focused on fighting."

Ivy is part of a small but strong group of female boxers from El Paso. Jennifer Han has been a successful professional fighter with a world title to her name and two other world title challenges to her name. Kayla Gomez is another talented amateur boxer from El Paso, who has fared well nationally and internationally with the goal of competing at the 2024 Olympic Games.

In fact, Enriquez spars often with Gomez and Las Cruces professional Amy Salinas among others.

"Ivy is impressive in many ways," Gomez said. "She is strong, she has so much resilience, she keeps coming and coming at you. Boxing isn't easy, it's a sport that takes so much patience, dedication and hard work and can be tough on those who fight. But Ivy keeps working and improving all the time. Working with her makes me better."

Added Ivy: "Working with older fighters has been amazing to my development. Kayla has been supportive of me and I've learned a lot from her. When I spar with her, I know I have to bring my best."

While the next few weeks will be plenty busy for Ivy, she has an eye on the long term future as well.

"My goal is to go professional and to be a world champion," she said. "I want to see women's boxing continue to grow here in El Paso and around the world. There are so many great boxers out there and I think people are beginning to take notice. I want to do my part to see it continue to grow and I want to make my family and my hometown proud."

More: El Paso amateur boxer Kayla Gomez earns bronze medal for Team USA

Felix F. Chavez may be reached at 915-546-6167; fchavez@elpasotimes.com ; @Fchavezeptimes on Twitter.

This article originally appeared on El Paso Times: El Paso amateur boxer Ivy Enriquez is one of nation's best at 106 pounds