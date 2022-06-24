ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ford, Dodge among vehicle recalls this week

By U.S. National Highway Traffic & Safety Administration
 3 days ago
The U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration has issued recalls for June 16 through 23, including a Ford recall involving 2,925,968 units and a Dodge recall involving 270,904 units. See the list of this week's car recalls involving ten or more units below, or search USA TODAY's automotive recalls database for more:

Cadillac

General Motors, LLC (GM) is recalling certain 2022 Cadillac XT5, XT6, and GMC Acadia vehicles. The left-rear suspension toe link may have been tightened improperly, which could result in a loose or separated toe link. 736 units are affected. Read more

Dodge

Chrysler (FCA US, LLC) is recalling certain 2018-2019 Jeep Grand Cherokee and Dodge Durango vehicles. A malfunction in the antilock-brake system (ABS) module may illuminate the brake lights, and allow the vehicle to start and shift out of Park without the brake pedal being applied. 270,904 units are affected. Read more

Ford

Ford Motor Company (Ford) is recalling certain four-door 2021-2022 Bronco vehicles. The passenger-side rear door may be opened from inside of the vehicle when the child safety lock is in the "ON" position. 53,103 units are affected. Read more

Ford Motor Company (Ford) is recalling one 2021 F-150 vehicle. A single vehicle may have been assembled without a fuel tank front attachment resulting in an unsecured fuel tank attachment strap. One unit is affected. Read more

Ford Motor Company (Ford) is recalling certain 2022 Transit vehicles. The Instrument Panel Cluster may not properly illuminate telltales or gauges and the speedometer and tachometer pointers. As such, these vehicles fail to comply with the requirements of Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standard numbers 101, "Control and Displays," and 102, "Trans Shift Lever Seq/Starter Interlock/Trans Braking Effect," and 105, "Hydraulic and Electric Brake Systems," and 208, "Occupant Crash Protection." 30,244 units are affected. Read more

Ford Motor Company (Ford) is recalling certain 2021-2022 Mustang Mach-E vehicles. The high voltage battery main contactors may overheat. 48,924 units are affected. Read more

Ford Motor Company (Ford) is recalling certain 2013-2019 Escape, 2013-2018 C-Max, 2013-2016 Fusion, 2013-2021 Transit Connect, and 2015-2018 Edge vehicles. The bushing that attaches the shifter cable to the transmission may degrade or detach. 2,925,968 units are affected. Read more

GMC

General Motors, LLC (GM) is recalling certain 2022 Cadillac XT5, XT6, and GMC Acadia vehicles. The left-rear suspension toe link may have been tightened improperly, which could result in a loose or separated toe link. 736 units are affected. Read more

Honda

Honda (American Honda Motor Co.) is recalling certain 2006-2014 Ridgeline vehicles that were sold, or ever registered in Connecticut, Delaware, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kentucky, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Vermont, Virginia, West Virginia, Washington D.C., and Wisconsin. An accumulation of road salt may cause the frame mounting surface, where the fuel tank mounting bands are attached, to corrode and possibly detach the fuel tank, which can result in a fuel leak. 112,060 units are affected. Read more

Jeep

Chrysler (FCA US, LLC) is recalling certain 2014-2020 Jeep Grand Cherokee, and 2014-2019 Ram 1500 vehicles equipped with 3.0L diesel engines. A high pressure fuel pump (HPFP) failure may introduce internal debris into the fuel system, potentially resulting in fuel starvation. 138,645 units are affected. Read more

Chrysler (FCA US, LLC) is recalling certain 2018-2019 Jeep Grand Cherokee and Dodge Durango vehicles. A malfunction in the antilock-brake system (ABS) module may illuminate the brake lights, and allow the vehicle to start and shift out of Park without the brake pedal being applied. 270,904 units are affected. Read more

Lamborghini

Lamborghini (Automobili Lamborghini) is recalling certain 2022 Huracan EVO and STO vehicles. The exterior driver-side door handle may not be assembled properly, which can prevent the opening of the driver-side door from the outside. 21 units are affected. Read more

Porsche

Porsche Cars North America, Inc. (Porsche) is recalling certain 2020-2022 Taycan vehicles. A software error could cause the center screen (including rearview camera image) and the touch control panel remain to black directly after the ignition is activated. Also, the Real-Top-View (including rearview camera image) could display a flickering image. As such, these vehicles fail to comply with the requirements of Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standard number 111, "Rear Visibility." 12,490 units are affected. Read more

RAM

Chrysler (FCA US, LLC) is recalling certain 2014-2020 Jeep Grand Cherokee, and 2014-2019 Ram 1500 vehicles equipped with 3.0L diesel engines. A high pressure fuel pump (HPFP) failure may introduce internal debris into the fuel system, potentially resulting in fuel starvation. 138,645 units are affected. Read more

Chrysler (FCA US, LLC) is recalling certain 2022 Ram 1500, 2500 pickup trucks, and 3500 Cab Chassis vehicles with GVWR less than 10,000 lbs. The radio software may prevent the rearview image from displaying. As such, these vehicles fail to comply with the requirements of Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standard number 111, "Rear Visibility." 117,759 units are affected. Read more

To find more recalls for vehicles, groceries, consumer products and more, visit USA TODAY's searchable recalls database.

fordauthority.com

Ford Saarlouis Assembly Plant To Stop Making Vehicles In 2025

Ford is in the midst of a major electrification push, one that includes the automaker’s European division rolling out seven new EVs by 2024 as it aims to convert its entire passenger vehicle lineup to EVs by 2030 or sooner. This transition also means that FoMoCo is looking at its current production facilities and considering a handful of changes for the future. As Ford Authority reported in January, those moves were previously rumored to include closing the Ford Saarlouis Assembly plant in Germany and the Valencia Body and Assembly Plant in Spain. Now, the Ford Saarlouis Assembly plant is indeed slated to stop producing vehicles in 2025, according to Automotive News.
BUSINESS
MotorAuthority

Cadillac Celestiq flagship sedan tipped to cost around $300,000

Cadillac fans have been longing for a true flagship sedan for decades, and now they're about to get one, only it will cost significantly more than the brand's other vehicles. The new sedan will go by the name Celestiq, and it will be a fully electric offering based on General Motors' Ultium platform. Cadillac has hinted that the Celestiq will start in the six figures, and The Wall Street Journal, citing people familiar with the matter, reported last week that the price tag will hover around $300,000. In other words, Bentley and Rolls-Royce territory.
CARS
SFGate

Weekly Recalls: Dodge/Jeep/Ram (3), Ford, Honda, Porsche

Manufacturer Chrysler (FCA US, LLC) Chrysler (FCA US, LLC) is recalling certain 2018-2019 Jeep Grand Cherokee and Dodge Durango vehicles. A malfunction in the antilock-brake system (ABS) module may illuminate the brake lights, and allow the vehicle to start and shift out of Park without the brake pedal being applied.
CARS
Joel Eisenberg

List of Walmart Location Closings in 2022

U.S. closures continue to increase during the current calendar year. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:Corporate.Walmart.com, Yahoo.com, Walmart.com, and QuerySprout.com.
Motorious

Camaro Hits Fishing Charter Business, Loses

The running joke is that Mustangs are naturally attracted to crowds of people, but it’s not like the Camaro’s image is completely untarnished. We’ve covered quite a few incidents of the Chevy muscle car being crashed into inanimate objects like a pond or a traffic control box. Here’s another one, a Camaro which face-planted into a fishing charter building on Cape Cod in Massachusetts.
FALMOUTH, MA
MotorBiscuit

Twin Speed Bumps Sends Cars Flying

While car safety is mainly dependent on the actions of drivers, a city’s infrastructure can play a part as well. Most of us have taken an unexpected swerve to miss a gaping pothole or a fallen tree. Stop signs and speed bumps are also essential to keep cars at a safe speed in residential areas. Of course, some drivers … The post Twin Speed Bumps Sends Cars Flying appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
TRAFFIC
The Detroit Free Press

Michigan's largest health system reverses course on abortion stance

After a series of mixed messages, Michigan's largest health system on Saturday night officially reversed course on its abortion stance, saying it will continue its practice of providing abortions when medically necessary. The messages from BHSH System came after the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade on Friday. The health system initially said it would...
a-z-animals.com

Bullsnakes in Montana

If you live in Montana, you probably already know that the region is home to many species of snakes. The most curious fact about snakes in Montana is that the species that settled in the area are very different from each other and have managed to adapt to various habitats. Some snakes that you may stumble upon in Montana include:
MONTANA STATE
Family Handyman

More Than One Million Breaker Boxes Recalled Because of Fire Hazard

More than one million breaker boxes have been recalled in the U.S. and Canada because of a fire hazard, the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) announced June 16. Schneider Electric recalled the Square D QO Plug-on-Neutral Load Centers due to the load center overheating, posing the threat of “thermal burn and fire hazards,” according to the company’s press release.
ECONOMY
Motorious

Amazing Car Collection Is Hidden In Tennessee

Some of the best car collections are hidden away from public view, like this one tucked away at a undisclosed location in the East Tennessee mountains. Documented by YouTuber Hot Rod Hoarder, this collection has been accumulating for three generations of the family and constitutes over 100 different rides. But you’d never just stumble on all these vehicles since the 20-acre property is apparently in an incredibly deep hollow, making for the perfect hiding spot.
TENNESSEE STATE
fordauthority.com

Ford Distance To Empty Accuracy Should Be Industry Standard

We’ve all seen it: a warning light within the gauge cluster that alerts the driver to the fact that the vehicle is running low on fuel. When seeing this light, you should probably get to a gas station as soon as possible, but exactly how many miles of range are left in the tank? Most vehicles don’t give much more than the “low fuel” indicator and a needle pointing toward “E,” but Ford takes this warning a step further to let drivers know just how many miles they can go before fuel runs dry. Let us explain what we mean.
CARS
Detroit Michigan news - freep.com is the Detroit Free Press. News about Detroit, as well as headlines and stories from around Michigan.

