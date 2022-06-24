ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Downtown Oshkosh's iconic Exclusive Co. building to become a furniture store this fall | Streetwise

By Katy Macek, Oshkosh Northwestern
 3 days ago

OSHKOSH – We may not know how losing Exclusive Co. will impact Oshkosh's music scene , but at least we know the building won't sit empty.

Great Estates Furniture announced Monday on Facebook that it would reopen in the record store's building, 318 N. Main St., this fall. Owner Mike Russell shared a retail space at 217 N. Main St. for just three short months before a snow squall caused catastrophic water damage to much of his inventory and forced the tenants to relocate. Russell is currently involved in a court case over that building.

Fortunately, he's found a new home for his business.

Great Estates Furniture started in downtown Oshkosh in 2000, before moving to Neenah in 2014 and then back to Oshkosh last fall. The store sells a mix of antique, estate and new furniture.

"We are shooting for a late September opening," the post said. "We are so excited!"

Russell could not immediately be reached for comment.

Exclusive Co. announced in April that it would close all its locations this summer . It has since begun liquidation sales of its merchandise.

David Peters, the Exclusive Co. general manager who oversees the Oshkosh location, said he's glad to see someone using the space.

"It's a great building," he said.

Oshkosh's store sold out of its software including records and CDs last Saturday, he said. The other half of the store, which sells audio hardware, is still open. He expects those liquidation sales to continue through July.

Contact Katy Macek at kmacek@thenorthwestern.com or 920-426-6658. Follow her on Twitter @KatherineMacek .

This article originally appeared on Oshkosh Northwestern: Downtown Oshkosh's iconic Exclusive Co. building to become a furniture store this fall | Streetwise

