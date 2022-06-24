Memphis Grizzlies prioritized 3-point shooting in 2022 NBA Draft — plus four other takeaways

The Memphis Grizzlies' regular season success did not remove their emphasis on roster building through the draft.

A stacked Grizzlies team with one of the league's best young cores added four players in the 2022 NBA Draft on Thursday, and it took a lot of movement.

The Grizzlies traded up to acquire each of their first three picks — Wake Forest's Jake LaRavia at No. 19, Colorado State's David Roddy at No. 23 and Tennessee's Kennedy Chandler at No. 38 — before staying put to take Vince Williams at No. 47 from VCU.

Grizzlies general manager Zach Kleiman met with the media after the draft and provided more clarity on the Grizzlies' busy night.

Here are five takeaways from Kleiman's media availability:

The Grizzlies got their guys

In a recorded video of Kleiman and Roddy speaking after he was selected, Kleiman can be heard telling Roddy this was the Grizzlies' plan the whole time.

He doubled down on that sentiment later when he mentioned the Grizzlies "weren't messing around" about getting LaRavia, and then immediately wanting to get Roddy.

The Grizzlies traded the 22nd and 29th picks to get LaRavia at No. 19. Memphis then traded De'Anthony Melton to acquire Roddy at No. 23. Kleiman also said the Grizzlies called multiple teams before finding a trade partner at No. 38 to select Chandler, a former Briarcrest Christian star who starred in his lone season playing for the Vols.

"We're going to invest in guys who we feel really passionately about through the rest of our scouting and evaluation process," Kleiman said.

No worries about Kennedy Chandler's height

Kleiman didn't even have to be asked the question: The Grizzlies were "shocked" Chandler fell to 38th in the draft when most mocks had him as a projected first-round pick. His 6-foot frame was a major question, but the Grizzlies don't sound concerned.

"He's got a 6-6 wingspan, he takes a lot of pride defending on the ball, his screen navigation is really good, his disruption is really good, he's a really smart team defender," Kleiman said. "Kennedy Chandler is really going to surprise some people."

Dillon Brooks gets vote of confidence

After Melton was traded, Memphis selected three players who could play wing positions. A lot of offseason chatter has revolved around the future of Dillon Brooks, but Kleiman complimented Brooks' impact on Thursday night.

"(The draft) definitely doesn't imply anything about Dillon Brooks," Kleiman said. "Dillon Brooks is a very significant contributor part of this team."

Summer League roster coming together

Kleiman confirmed again that second-year player Ziaire Williams will be playing in Summer League and will get reps on the ball like Desmond Bane last season.

Santi Aldama and Xavier Tillman Sr. will also play in Summer League. The Grizzlies still have to work out the logistics for the four rookies availability.

The Grizzlies will begin Summer League play on July 5 in Salt Lake City, Utah, before heading to Las Vegas on July 9.

Shooting was a priority

One commonality between each Grizzlies draft pick was 3-point shooting. Each player shot at least 38% on 3-pointers in their final college season. Kleiman pointed out Brandon Clarke as one current Grizzlies player who this strategy helps.

"That's going to open things up for us," Kleiman said of the shooting. "That was a priority for us."

