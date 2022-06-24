ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

Memphis Grizzlies prioritized 3-point shooting in 2022 NBA Draft — plus four other takeaways

By Damichael Cole, Memphis Commercial Appeal
The Commercial Appeal
The Commercial Appeal
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0AYTyO_0gKlAGOy00

The Memphis Grizzlies' regular season success did not remove their emphasis on roster building through the draft.

A stacked Grizzlies team with one of the league's best young cores added four players in the 2022 NBA Draft on Thursday, and it took a lot of movement.

The Grizzlies traded up to acquire each of their first three picks — Wake Forest's Jake LaRavia at No. 19,  Colorado State's David Roddy at No. 23 and Tennessee's Kennedy Chandler at No. 38 — before staying put to take Vince Williams at No. 47  from VCU.

[ Memphis Grizzlies 2022 NBA Draft haul suggests more to come this offseason | Giannotto ]

Grizzlies general manager Zach Kleiman met with the media after the draft and provided more clarity on the Grizzlies' busy night.

Here are five takeaways from Kleiman's media availability:

The Grizzlies got their guys

In a recorded video of Kleiman and Roddy speaking after he was selected, Kleiman can be heard telling Roddy this was the Grizzlies' plan the whole time.

He doubled down on that sentiment later when he mentioned the Grizzlies "weren't messing around" about getting LaRavia, and then immediately wanting to get Roddy.

The Grizzlies traded the 22nd and 29th picks to get LaRavia at No. 19. Memphis then traded De'Anthony Melton to acquire Roddy at No. 23. Kleiman also said the Grizzlies called multiple teams before finding a trade partner at No. 38 to select Chandler, a former Briarcrest Christian star who starred in his lone season playing for the Vols.

"We're going to invest in guys who we feel really passionately about through the rest of our scouting and evaluation process," Kleiman said.

No worries about Kennedy Chandler's height

Kleiman didn't even have to be asked the question: The Grizzlies were "shocked" Chandler fell to 38th in the draft when most mocks had him as a projected first-round pick. His 6-foot frame was a major question, but the Grizzlies don't sound concerned.

"He's got a 6-6 wingspan, he takes a lot of pride defending on the ball, his screen navigation is really good, his disruption is really good, he's a really smart team defender," Kleiman said. "Kennedy Chandler is really going to surprise some people."

PERFECT FIT: Kennedy Chandler, Ja Morant extend relationship with Memphis Grizzlies

Dillon Brooks gets vote of confidence

After Melton was traded, Memphis selected three players who could play wing positions. A lot of offseason chatter has revolved around the future of Dillon Brooks, but Kleiman complimented Brooks' impact on Thursday night.

"(The draft) definitely doesn't imply anything about Dillon Brooks," Kleiman said. "Dillon Brooks is a very significant contributor part of this team."

Summer League roster coming together

Kleiman confirmed again that second-year player Ziaire Williams will be playing in Summer League and will get reps on the ball like Desmond Bane last season.

Santi Aldama and Xavier Tillman Sr. will also play in Summer League. The Grizzlies still have to work out the logistics for the four rookies availability.

The Grizzlies will begin Summer League play on July 5 in Salt Lake City, Utah, before heading to Las Vegas on July 9.

Shooting was a priority

One commonality between each Grizzlies draft pick was 3-point shooting. Each player shot at least 38% on 3-pointers in their final college season. Kleiman pointed out Brandon Clarke as one current Grizzlies player who this strategy helps.

"That's going to open things up for us," Kleiman said of the shooting. "That was a priority for us."

GETTING TO KNOW DAVID RODDY: What to know about the Memphis Grizzlies' No. 23 pick: David Roddy

GETTING TO KNOW JAKE LARAVIA: What to know about Jake LaRavia, Memphis Grizzlies 2022 NBA Draft pick from Wake Forest

Contact Damichael Cole at damichael.cole@commercialappeal.com and on Twitter @damichaelc

This article originally appeared on Memphis Commercial Appeal: Memphis Grizzlies prioritized 3-point shooting in 2022 NBA Draft — plus four other takeaways

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fadeawayworld.net

Shaquille O'Neal Said Steve Kerr Couldn't Even Hit A Shot When They Were Teammates In Orlando: "That Man Went To The Bulls, And He Got Five Rings."

Oftentimes, some NBA stars seem to be ready to win a championship until somebody else snatches the trophy out of their hands. It's happened to almost every legend, including Wilt Chamberlain, who lost many times against Bill Russell, Charles Barkley, Karl Malone and John Stockton, who lost to Michael Jordan and more recently Chris Paul, who couldn't get past the Milwaukee Bucks in the 2021 NBA Finals.
ORLANDO, FL
Lakers Daily

Bulls legend Scottie Pippen pens emotional letter to his son following his deal with Lakers

NBA Hall of Famer Scottie Pippen offered an emotional tribute after his son was signed as an undrafted free agent by the Los Angeles Lakers. Scotty Pippen Jr. is a guard who played for three years at Vanderbilt University. Despite posting some solid numbers over the course of his collegiate career, he went undrafted, with the Lakers then moving in to pick him up.
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Tennessee State
Memphis, TN
Basketball
Local
Tennessee Sports
City
Memphis, TN
Local
Tennessee Basketball
Memphis, TN
Sports
State
Utah State
ClutchPoints

Steve Kerr reveals ‘irreplaceable’ player Dubs must not lose in free agency

The Golden State Warriors have a lot of decisions to make in free agency, but there’s one guy head coach Steve Kerr finds irreplaceable for the NBA champions. That guy is Kevon Looney. Kerr has noticed, and Looney has rewarded the multi-titled coach’s faith: “He’s been really good for us over the years, but this […] The post Steve Kerr reveals ‘irreplaceable’ player Dubs must not lose in free agency appeared first on ClutchPoints.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
fadeawayworld.net

Nick Wright Proposes Franchise-Altering Trade Between Lakers And Nets: Kyrie Irving And Ben Simmons For Anthony Davis And Russell Westbrook

The Los Angeles Lakers and Brooklyn Nets had a similar 2021/22 NBA season, starting from the fact that they both were deemed championship favorites before the start of the campaign thanks to a big move they made in the prior season or during the offseason. After that, they were involved in controversies that hurt the team's chances to compete at the highest level, while injuries and other issues bothered them.
NBA
FanSided

Knicks free agency rumors: New York expected to make immediate push for this player

The New York Knicks are reportedly prepared to make a lucrative offer to a particular free agent this offseason. The New York Knicks left many baffled on the night of the NBA Draft. They made multiple trades in the first-round, and ended up with zero players. Instead, they have future first-round selections and dumped the contract of Kemba Walker to the Detroit Pistons. This is all reportedly part of a plan to sign a free agent this offseason.
DALLAS, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dillon Brooks
Person
Desmond Bane
Person
Xavier Tillman
Person
Ja Morant
Person
De'anthony Melton
ClutchPoints

2 players Grizzlies must sign in 2022 NBA free agency

The Memphis Grizzlies were among the biggest surprises of the 2021-22 NBA season, as Ja Morant and company wreaked havoc on the court for the most part of the campaign. They even reached the second round of the 2022 NBA Playoffs, and who knows how far they would have gotten if Morant stayed healthy in the series against the eventual 2022 NBA champions Golden State Warriors. But it’s now the offseason, and with the 2022 NBA Draft over, most eyes will be on the free agents. Here are two free agents the Grizzlies should be wanting to sign.
MEMPHIS, TN
The Commercial Appeal

The Commercial Appeal

3K+
Followers
2K+
Post
529K+
Views
ABOUT

News, crime, weather, photos, video, Memphis Grizzlies, Memphis Tigers and sports for Memphis, Tennessee, and the Mid-South from The Commercial Appeal.

 http://commercialappeal.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy