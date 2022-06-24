ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Refugio, TX

Refugio's Campbell, Sinton's Martinez lead All-South Texas Track & Field Team

By Quinton Martinez, Corpus Christi Caller Times
Corpus Christi Caller-Times
Corpus Christi Caller-Times
 3 days ago

2022 All-South Texas Track & Field Team

BOYS

MVP — Ernest Campbell, so., Refugio

Campbell set the tone for Refugio's 2022 Class 2A state title with an eyebrow-raising anchor leg in the boys 400 relay. Campbell won the 100-meter dash for the second straight season at UIL State and helped the Bobcats set a state-meet record in the 800 relay.

Newcomer of the Year— Jayden McCoy, fr., Tuloso-Midway

McCoy won three gold medals (400, long jump and as part of 1,600 relay) at the District 31-4A meet, making a splash in his first year competing for the Warriors, eventually finishing fourth in long jump at the Region IV-4A meet (22-7).

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04fZsu_0gKlADkn00

First Team

Sprints

Zach DeWalt, so., Flour Bluff

Kenny Jensen, sr., Kingsville

Darrell Nation, sr., Moody

Mid Distance

Tony Benitez, sr., Santa Gertrudis Academy

Isaiah Billingsley, sr., McMullen County

Forrest Howard, sr., London

Distance

Diego Canto, so., King

Bradley Griffin, jr., Carroll

Jackson Lovvorn, so., King

Hurdles

Tyler Gatewood, jr., Ray

Clarence McGill, sr., Moody

Jared Wallace, sr., Riviera

Horizontal jumps

Wyatt Elwood, jr., Flour Bluff

Caden Soliz, so., Three Rivers

Caleb Washington, sr., Beeville

Vertical jumps

Colton Harrison, so., Gregory-Portland

Anthony Meacham, sr., Woodsboro

Jacob Thomas, sr., Gregory-Portland

Throws

Eric Edison, jr., Ingleside

Aiden Mercado, jr., Veterans Memorial

Caden Reagan, so., Aransas Pass

Second Team

Sprints

Carlos Acosta, sr., Mathis

Luke Medina, so., Calallen

J. Henry Moore, so., Refugio

Isaiah Rodriguez, sr., Bishop

Landon Rodriguez, so., Alice

Mid Distance

Andres Barreda, jr., Flour Bluff

Caleb Murillo, jr., Gregory-Portland

Daniel Perez, sr., Taft

Adrian Reyes, so., Tuloso-Midway

Leroy Rodriguez, jr., Carroll

Distance

Ivan Avila, jr., Tuloso-Midway

Jacob Bustamante, sr., Bishop

Anthony Garrett, jr., Tuloso-Midway

Carlos Leyva, sr., Bishop

Anthony Montelongo-Navejar, sr., Veterans Memorial

Hurdles

Aiden Chalk, sr., Ingleside

Colin Gomez, jr., Beeville

Jasiah Rivera, fr., Falfurrias

Chai Whitmire, so., Refugio

Horizontal jumps

Zach DeWalt, so., Flour Bluff

Antwaan Gross, sr., Refugio

Jordan Kelley, sr., Refugio

Vertical jumps

Leroy Burke, sr., Rockport-Fulton

Bradford Jennings, jr., Flour Bluff

Layton Neimann, fr., Woodsboro

Caleb Washington, sr., Beeville

Slade Weir, sr., Flour Bluff

Throws

Colton Harrison, so., Gregory-Portland

Josiah Lewis, jr., Veterans Memorial

Payton McAlister, sr., Rockport-Fulton

Cristian Rocha, sr., Carroll

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0tCKoU_0gKlADkn00

GIRLS

MVP — Zerah Martinez, jr., Sinton

Martinez qualified for the UIL State meet in two of her three individual races — the 800 and the 3,200 while narrowly missing a third in the 1,600. The owner of the Sinton school record in all three distances, Martinez finished fourth at state in the 800.

Newcomer of the Year— Linda Villarreal, fr., Carroll

Villarreal made her mark at the District 29-5A track meet, earning high point female as a freshman by winning the 1,600 and 3,200-meter runs and medaling in the 800, with a third-place finish, becoming the first Carroll girls athlete to advance in all three distances.

First Team

Sprints

Jazmine Miller, sr., Robstown

Peyton Oliver, jr., Refugio

Jayden Perez, sr., Veterans Memorial

Mid Distance

Margaret Croft, fr., Flour Bluff

Riley Haug, fr., Refugio

Toni Woods, jr., Veterans Memorial

Distance

Claire Bennett, sr., Tuloso-Midway

Eleana Campos, jr., Freer

Jada Johnson, jr., Beeville

Hurdles

Ebonee Nation, sr., Moody

Amber Gonzales, sr., Calallen

Michelle Lindholm, so., George West

Horizontal jumps

Krystal Jewel, so., Ingleside

Madelyn Kocik, sr., Gregory-Portland

Brooklyn Lamprecht, sr., Three Rivers

Vertical jumps

Olivia Mitchell, sr., Flour Bluff

Caina Sneed, sr., McMullen County

Madison Snody, so., Gregory-Portland

Throws

Jordyn Gulbronson, jr., Veterans Memorial

Leslie Pena, jr., Ingleside

Ciara Tilley, fr., Refugio

Second Team

Sprints

Trinity Anscombe, fr., Robstown

Carrah Davis, jr., Beeville

Alexis Jacobs, sr., Veterans Memorial

Alaejah Reed, jr., West Oso

Nadine Ruiz, sr., Hebbronville

Mid Distance

Liana Garcia, fr., Alice

Nyomi Garcia, so., Robstown

Macy Rifkin, so., Flour Bluff

Hannah Van Blarcum, jr., Orange Grove

Distance

Yaneli Aguilar, sr., Skidmore-Tynan

Rayanna Flores, sr., Flour Bluff

Heather Peterson, sr., Calallen

Emilee Sturgeon, jr., Skidmore-Tynan

Hurdles

Jaida Gonzales, jr., Beeville

Karlee Haigood, so., Calallen

Carissa Hintz, so., Flour Bluff

Madison Kilgore, so., Gregory-Portland

Lennyn Tosto, so., Flour Bluff

Horizontal jumps

Carrah Davis, jr., Beeville

Autumn Galvan, so., Sinton

Gladys Martin, sr., Carroll

Nadine Ruiz, sr., Hebbronville

Hannah Van Blarcum, jr., Orange Grove

Vertical jumps

Sara Candler, jr., Flour Bluff

Jillian Curtis, jr., Calallen

Harlie Gallaspy, jr., Flour Bluff

Ja’Naisha Kelley, jr., Carroll

Elly Stewart, fr., Three Rivers

Throws

Emileigh Caldwell, so., George West

Hailey Martinez, fr., Robstown

Brookelynn Meador, fr., Calallen

Marely Samone-Espinosa, sr., Gregory-Portland

Laci Stautzenberger, sr., Skidmore-Tynan

Quinton Martinez covers all things sports in South Texas. Support local coverage like this by checking out our subscription options and special offers at Caller.com/subscribe

This article originally appeared on Corpus Christi Caller Times: Refugio's Campbell, Sinton's Martinez lead All-South Texas Track & Field Team

Comments / 0

Related
KIII 3News

Win or lose, you can count on Friday fireworks at Whataburger Field

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — It's a Hooks tradition: win or lose, Friday fireworks are a fan favorite. "We have a package for our ticket holders. It's a 22 game package and you can pick a Friday or Saturday night and a lot of people pick the Friday Nights just for the fireworks," said Maggie Hudson Freeborn, the Director of Business Development of the Corpus Christi Hooks.
HOOKS, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

San Angeloan Wins the Lottery!

AUSTIN – A San Angelo resident claimed a top prize winning ticket worth $2 million in the Texas Lottery® scratch ticket game Premier Cash. The ticket was purchased at Murphy USA 7176, located at 405 N.E. Georgia Ave., in Sweetwater. The claimant elected to remain anonymous. This was...
SAN ANGELO, TX
mysoutex.com

Portland couple celebrates 75 years together

For the last 75 years Brookdale Northshore Independent Living facility residents Jack and Muriel Roberson haven’t left each other’s side. But they’ve known each other longer than that. The couple started as neighbors when they were children, growing up in the small town of Allen, Oklahoma, which at the time had a population of just 1,200.
PORTLAND, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Sports
City
Refugio, TX
City
Ingleside, TX
City
Campbell, TX
City
Sinton, TX
Refugio, TX
Sports
conchovalleyhomepage.com

San Angelo resident wins $2 million scratch-off

SAN ANGELO, Texas — A San Angelo resident has won a $2 million grand prize from a Texas Lottery scratch ticket. According to a statement issued by the Texas Lottery Commission the winner, who has chosen to remain anonymous, purchased the winning Premier Cash ticket at a Murphy USA gas station in Sweetwater.
SAN ANGELO, TX
KFDM-TV

Texas hay season looks bleak, experts say

TEXAS — The 2022 Texas hay production outlook appears in doubt due to high fertilizer prices and widespread drought, said Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service experts. Joe Paschal, Ph.D., AgriLife Extension livestock specialist, Corpus Christi, and Vanessa Corriher-Olson, Ph.D., AgriLife Extension forage specialist, Overton, said dry weather, high temperatures and reduced inputs like fertilizer have inhibited warm-season grass production across much of Texas. Hay quantity and quality are down, while the cost to produce bales is up, and weather forecasts do not look favorable.
TEXAS STATE
CBS DFW

Officials announce I-35E lane closures in North Texas

NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) — Officials with the I-35E Phase 2 Project announced on Sunday, June 26 upcoming lane closures affecting North Texas.Various single lanes of north- and southbound I-35E from Valley View Lane to Dickerson Parkway will be closed daily from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday, June 27 through Saturday, July 2. Lane closures will also take effect in this area overnight from 6 p.m. through 9 a.m.Until further notice, the north- and southbound frontage roads from Valley View Lane to Valwood Parkway have been reduced to one lane. 
TEXAS STATE
kolomkobir.com

Silver carp is native to China discovered at Choctaw Creek in Grayson County.

Just when you thought the list of invasive pests to sneak into Texas couldn’t get any longer, it did. Silver carp, a prolific variety of freshwater carp native to China, were recently discovered in Choctaw Creek in Grayson County. The creek rises about 15 miles downstream from Lake Texoma near Sherman and runs northeast about 38 miles before dumping into the Red River along the Texas-Oklahoma border.
GRAYSON COUNTY, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#South Texas#Texas Uil#Track Field#Long Jump#Brooklyn#Mvp#Uil State#Kingsville Darrell Nation#Moody Mid Distance#Riviera Horizontal#Beeville Vertical#Gregory Portland Throws
thebendmag.com

When the Blue Angels Called Corpus Christi Home

For decades, residents of the Coastal Bend have gathered to watch the Blue Angels perform in the skies around Corpus Christi during air shows. Naval planes in the sky have been common since the 1941 opening of Naval Air Station Corpus Christi and its outlying airfields, but seeing the Blue Angels in action is always something special.
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX
KIXS FM 108

Check out the Biggest Lottery Wins in the Victoria Area

I always love following big lottery wins. What tickets the was and where was it sold. Let us start out by saying that it's another ticket not sold in Victoria. It's also a win that goes against my theory of big jackpot tickets being sold at inconspicuous stores. This ticket was a $2 million dollar jackpot winner off of the $30 Premier Cash ticket. It was sold in Sweetwater, Texas at Murphy USA!
VICTORIA, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
Mix 94.1

The Worst Towns in the Texas Panhandle To Live

When it comes to towns in the Texas Panhandle, what towns are the worst to live in?. I've been thinking about this, but I don't want to offend anyone about their great town. I would say take it with a grain of salt because it's all in jest. Hereford, Texas.
HEREFORD, TX
KXAN

FIRST WARNING: Tropical low could boost rain chances this week

AUSTIN (KXAN) — As is normal for this time of year, the Atlantic basin is starting to warm up with tropical activity. Forecast models point to two areas of possible development that bear watching – one in the mid-Atlantic and the other in the northern Gulf. Given the proximity and more immediate timeline of effects with the tropical low in the Gulf, we focus our attention there.
TEXAS STATE
CultureMap Dallas

10,000-acre ranch once owned by Texas politician on market for $29.75 million

A massive South Texas ranch once owned by the family of the late Texas politician Lloyd Bentsen can now be yours for $29.75 million. The 9,780-acre Arrowhead Ranch, about 30 miles northwest of Edinburg, regularly hosts hunters in search of quail, white-tailed deer, turkeys, wild pigs, and other wildlife. Some of those hunters arrive by private jet, as the ranch features a 5,000-foot landing strip and a hangar.
TEXAS STATE
Corpus Christi Caller-Times

Corpus Christi Caller-Times

2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
238K+
Views
ABOUT

The Corpus Christi Caller-Times provides Corpus Christi news, sports, business news and entertainment, covering Corpus Christi, TX and the Texas Coastal Bend.

 http://caller.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy