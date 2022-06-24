ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgetown, TX

Kaitlyn Canales, Hayden Hardwick lead 2022 All-South Texas Golf Team

By Rey Castillo, Corpus Christi Caller Times
 3 days ago

Boys Golfer of the Year

Hayden Hardwick, sr., Gregory-Portland

Hardwick solidified himself as one of the top golfers in the Coastal Bend by advancing to the UIL Class 5A state tournament in Georgetown. Hardwick's 2022 campaign included a silver medal at the Region IV-5A tournament, making him the first Gregory-Portland golfer to advance to state since 1990.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=301inw_0gKlACs400

Girls Golfer of the Year

Kaitlyn Canales, sr., IWA

Canales played a key role in the Angels' run to the TAPPS Class 5A girls state championship. The IWA senior led the Angels with a team-best score of 148, including a tournament-best 71 in the second round to place fourth overall individually and earn first-team all-state honors in the process. Canales will continue her golf career in college after signing a letter of intent with University of Arkansas-Fort Smith in April.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2l5vYm_0gKlACs400

The Team

Boys

Sebastian Read, Santa Gertrudis Academy

Grant Garza, Kingsville

Tanner Johnson, London

Taylor Crosier, Bishop

John Tennill, Calallen

Ricardo Pena, Miller

Noeh Resendez, Kingsville

Willis Tinsley, Santa Gertrudis Academy

Dylon Everette, Kingsville

Trae Everett, Kingsville

Clayton Cates, Gregory-Portland

GIRLS

Hannah Creekmore, Rockport-Fulton

Victoria Wilson, IWA

Kaylee Larson, Calallen

Mia McCall, Tuloso-Midway

Erika Larson, Calallen

Anissa Farias, Veterans Memorial

Kieli Saenz, Veterans Memorial

Viviana Farias, Veterans Memorial

Maribella Barrera, Mathis

Kayla Brotherton, Calallen

January Naifeh, London

Rey Castillo is a sports reporter for the Caller-Times and a graduate of Texas A&M-Kingsville. He may be reached at rey.castillo@caller.com or on Twitter @reycastillo361

This article originally appeared on Corpus Christi Caller Times: Kaitlyn Canales, Hayden Hardwick lead 2022 All-South Texas Golf Team

