Portland, TX

Texas basketball coaching legend Leta Andrews to hold basketball camp in Portland

By Rey Castillo, Corpus Christi Caller Times
 3 days ago

Legendary girls basketball coach Leta Andrews is returning to the Coastal Bend to share her knowledge and passion for the sport she coached for more than 50 years.

Andrews, who coached at Calallen from 1980 to 1992 and won a state championship in 1990, will hold her girls basketball camp Monday through Wednesday at Gregory-Portland High School.

The camp is for girls 6-12th grade with a $150 fee for each camper.

Every participant will learn ball-handling skills, rebounding and shooting, use of hands, layups, pivoting with the ball and other fundamentals from Andrews and her team. Andrews will also bring motivational speakers, including LSU basketball player Shelley Rains.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02qhys_0gKlABzL00

The camp will be from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. each day. Registration is scheduled for 8 a.m. Monday — one hour before the start of the camp with each camper receiving a free basketball.

Andrews said she expects around 50-60 girls to register for the camp.

“I’d like to see them walk out of this camp with a bigger love for basketball," Andrews said. "I would like for them to feel comfortable with the skills and fundamentals they are taught. I would also enjoy seeing them make new friends and meeting people outside of their circle from other schools."

After Calallen, Andrews coached at Granbury, winning a record 1,416 games during her career. She led her teams to the state tournament 16 times and is also a member of the Texas Sports Hall of Fame and the Women’s Basketball Hall of Fame.

Andrews compiled a record of 401-44 with Calallen and won 567 games at Granbury.

"Basketball doesn't build character. It rebuilds it," Andrews said. "That's how I coached for 52 years and I learned from the best in John Wooden at UCLA.

"I love doing the camp and I enjoy it because the kids are willing to learn. I also appreciate the parents. I had some people call from the Corpus-area and I that's why I wanted to go back down. We have sweet memories from our time in Corpus Christi."

Rey Castillo is a sports reporter for the Caller-Times and a graduate of Texas A&M-Kingsville. He may be reached at rey.castillo@caller.com or on Twitter @reycastillo361

This article originally appeared on Corpus Christi Caller Times: Texas basketball coaching legend Leta Andrews to hold basketball camp in Portland

