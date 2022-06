Global warming is threatening every part of our world. Like many states near the coast, New Jersey is at risk of damage from rising sea levels. Meteorologists from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration and Climate Central predict that by the year 2100, rising sea levels will overwhelm parts of New Jersey. That means Keansburg Amusement Park, Asbury Park Convention, and the entire Jersey Shore might all be underwater in just a few decades.

